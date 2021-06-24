New York Mets | Jacob deGrom goes 5 scoreless with 6 Ks

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (flexor tendinitis) is expected to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs. deGrom was pulled from his start last Friday after 80 pitches due to right flexor tendonitis. He played catch on Saturday and Sunday without any issue and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Monday. As long as everything goes well, deGrom should be cleared for Wednesday's start. The 32-year-old right-hander hasn't allowed a run in three straight starts and 22 consecutive innings overall.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is producing a season for the ages and is currently responsible for a ridiculous 0.56 ERA and 0.53 WHIP, league bests for those categories according to ESPN stats. Bettors are taking notice. As of Monday afternoon, BetOnline.ag listed deGrom as the favorite at +200...
New York Mets ace right-hander Jacob deGrom was forced to leave his Wednesday night start against the Cubs because of what was later announced as right shoulder soreness (CHC-NYM GameTracker). DeGrom in the third inning began looking uncomfortable in his delivery and during the time between pitches. After the final...
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom may be competing for more than just his third career National League Cy Young Award this season but sparked fear in the hearts of fans when he departed Friday's outing against the San Diego Padres with right flexor tendinitis. However, manager Luis Rojas told...
Cubs to call up flamethrower Stock for spot start vs. Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. The radar gun will be a sight to behold during Wednesday's Cubs-Mets...
Jacob deGrom pitched three perfect innings before exiting with right shoulder soreness, but the Mets' bullpen finished the job as New York earned a 6-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Seven New York pitchers combined on a three-hitter, and the Mets will look to complete a four-game...
Jacob deGrom’s last start had a little bit of everything — brilliance on the mound, production at the plate and an injury scare. The Mets wouldn’t mind a repeat of Friday night minus the last aspect of that previous outing. DeGrom, the dominating right-hander who has set an MLB record...
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom was ruled well enough to pitch. But for the second straight start, he needed to exit early. The Mets’ ace lasted just three innings during Wednesday’s start against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, and after heading down the tunnel following the top of the third inning, he didn’t return.
NEW YORK — As the Mets have dealt with injuries, one constant has been this: For the most part, they've received great starting pitching. Many in baseball expected the Mets to have a dangerous starting rotation, but it's been surprising that the unit has been so dominant without Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard throwing a single pitch.
NEW YORK — The need for more innings from their starting pitchers has been a familiar theme this season for the Chicago Cubs. While the bullpen has been dominant, manager David Ross is mindful that it’s a 162-game season. Overworking the relievers in June could have repercussions three months from now.
DeGrom exits with shoulder soreness after three perfect innings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jacob deGrom walked off the mound after three perfect innings and went straight to the clubhouse tunnel.His night was over. After striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced, and lowering his ERA...
Another start with the New York Mets, another injury for star pitcher Jacob deGrom. The two-time Cy Young award winner has dealt with right side tightness and some elbow soreness recently, and he had to depart last night’s start against the Chicago Cubs with shoulder soreness. The Mets’ ace had...
An MRI performed on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's right shoulder came back clean, manager Luis Rojas said Thursday. The results were examined by two doctors, Rojas said. "It just showed a normal shoulder that a pitcher would have, and there's no concern," Rojas said, adding that deGrom played catch on Thursday.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom somehow has avoided another trip to the injured list following his latest physical setback, at least for the time being. The Mets were able to exhale Thursday after an MRI exam on deGrom’s sore shoulder came back showing “a normal shoulder that a pitcher would have,” manager Luis Rojas said.
(NEW YORK) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continued his domination on Monday, shutting down the Atlanta Braves for five innings as he returned to the mound after another injury scare. Showcasing his 100+ mph fastball on a day where his slider wasn’t at its best, deGrom struck out...
Jacob deGrom’s abbreviated start Wednesday meant extended action for the Mets bullpen, a task it handled with splendor. But during this stretch for the Mets of 33 games in 30 days, which runs to the All-Star break, keeping arms fresh will be a challenge, and this parade of relievers didn’t help that cause.
The New York Mets dodged a major bullet. Jacob deGrom left Wednesday night’s start against the Chicago Cubs after three perfect innings and eight strikeouts. The Mets called it shoulder soreness, and many feared the worst given deGrom’s injury battles this year, along with other star pitchers getting hurt. But...
Jacob deGrom’s status remains uncertain, and it sounds like it will stay that way until the day his next turn in the Mets’ rotation arrives, on Monday against the Braves. Manager Luis Rojas said the Mets are continuing to take a day-to-day approach with their ace right-hander — who left his most recent start on Wednesday versus the Cubs after three perfect innings with right-shoulder soreness — and have no plans to announce a decision at the moment.
Jacob deGrom is stuck searching for answers. After exiting his start on Friday with right flexor tendinitis, the Mets' ace was off to another historical performance in his latest outing on Wednesday, retiring all nine Cubs' hitters he faced, while striking out eight of them. But unfortunately, he was unable...