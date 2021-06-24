New York Mets | Jacob deGrom goes 5 scoreless with 6 Ks

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (flexor tendinitis) is expected to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs. deGrom was pulled from his start last Friday after 80 pitches due to right flexor tendonitis. He played catch on Saturday and Sunday without any issue and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Monday. As long as everything goes well, deGrom should be cleared for Wednesday's start. The 32-year-old right-hander hasn't allowed a run in three straight starts and 22 consecutive innings overall.