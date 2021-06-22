Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Worldline Partners With Cendyn to Enhance Online Payment Capabilities in the Hospitality Industry

Hotel Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImproving the booking experience for hotel guests to meet new behavioural patterns. Bezons – June 22, 2021 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader in payment and transactional services, today announced its collaboration with Cendyn, a leading innovator in CRM, sales, and revenue strategy in the hospitality industry. Thanks to this partnership, hotels can now include secure e-payment solutions in any automated guest communication based on the seamless integration of Cendyn’s CRM, the hotel’s own PMS (property management system) data and Worldline’s e-payment solution.

www.hotel-online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Card Industry#Hospitality Industry#Hotels#Crm Systems#Worldline Partners#Bezons#Wln#European#Crm#Pms#Travel Hospitality#Vp Partnerships#Pci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businessaithority.com

Intuit Research Joins the Alida Partner Network to Enhance Customer Experiences in Asia

Partnership will provide brands an elevated customer experience through listening, interpreting and acting on customer feedback. Alida, creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, announced Intuit Research, a diverse group of researchers, will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organizations in Singapore, Hong Kong, and the wider Asia Pacific region.
Businessaithority.com

MobileFuse Acquires Enhance, Inc., Provides Industry-First SDK Integration Tools

Global Ad-Tech Company Continues Expanding Industry-Leading Capabilities With New Acquisition. MobileFuse, one of the largest end-to-end in-app, DOOH and CTV advertising platforms, announced it has acquired certain assets, platforms and patents from Enhance, Inc., the leading solution that removes “SDK barriers” between third-party services and developers. This acquisition stands as a strategic initiative to expand MobileFuse’s market expertise and innovative portfolio of solutions. Enhance is now a division of MobileFuse, and will operate under the name “Enhance by MobileFuse.” Enhance’s engineering team and founder, Chris Hughes, will be joining MobileFuse.
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

Worldline partners A3BC on touchless authentication

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is partnering up with A3BC (Anything Anywhere Anytime Biometric Connection), a French fintech venture that provides with biometric digital ID and data storage protocol, to combine their patented solution with Worldline Authentication. The combined technologies are protecting mobile phones from intrusion by leveraging two-factor authentication (2FA): possession...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Clean the World Announces Enhanced Reporting Capabilities to Support Hospitality Clients in Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting

Clean the World champions the hospitality sector’s sustainability and social impact goals with new enhanced reporting metrics. Clean the World, a global leader in water, sanitation, hygiene, and sustainability, is enhancing its impact reporting for partners participating in its Hospitality Recycling Program. The reporting allows for a robust look at key social, economic, and environmental data points and is powered by Greenview. Ultimately, the goal is to provide a way for partners to comprehensively measure their environmental and social impact by collecting sustainability data, tracking performance and progress over time, and reporting activities in a transparent way.
Personal Financeclevelandstar.com

AXIA Partners with Cardoro for Payment Card Product Line

British Virgin Islands, July 6, 2021 - The AXIA Project has announced its partnership with fintech company Cardoro. The partnership will allow for AXIA Capital Bank members to embed AXIA Coin inside a global payment product, utilizing card products in a more innovative manner than most financial institutions and expand the utility that is offered within the AXIA Ecosystem.
Technologyaithority.com

Lexmark Enhances Cloud Offerings for End Users and Partners

Features enable secure print access for remote and hybrid workers in post-pandemic business environments. Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, announced enhancements to its core Cloud Services offerings—Cloud Print Management for direct users and Cloud Fleet Management for partners. “The adoption of cloud-based technologies and solutions continues to rise, with...
Internetaithority.com

Verint Announces New Enhancements To Its Online Community Designed To Deepen Relationships With Customers And Partners

Launch of Verint Marketplace and Developer Portal as well as Enhanced UI for Verint Connect will Further Strengthen Collaboration, Ideation and Support. Verint® (VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, announced enhancements to Verint Connect, the interactive engagement portal designed to give customers and partners access to the information they need about Verint solutions, services and training all in one place. Built on its Community application and accessible directly from the Verint Cloud Platform, the enhancements to Verint Connect will enable members to gain even greater value from their solutions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Distinction Is For Cisco Channel Partners Capable Of Delivering Industry-leading IoT Solutions To Customers

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Solutions, a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third Bank") announced today its attainment of the Cisco IoT Specialization for its U.S. operations. This distinction is awarded to Cisco Channel Partners who can sell, implement and support advanced Cisco solutions that connect cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to industrial networks.
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

FinTechs Enhance Existing Rails To Digitize B2B Payments

To help their corporate clients digitize payments, FinTechs and other technology providers are incorporating existing rails into their offerings. Here is a look into how these products, particularly those that harness automated clearing house (ACH) rails, can help businesses more simply and inexpensively process payments as they modernize operations. Paystand...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Transfix partners with TriumphPay for seamless carrier payments

Christian Lee, the newly appointed CFO of Transfix, says it’s important to build a resilient environment not only for shippers but for carrier partners as well. “Working with Transfix has to be an experience that’s better for carriers and it has to allow them to both make more money but in a way that is more sustainable for them,” Lee told FreightWaves. “It is the DNA of the company that this wasn’t going to work unless it worked for carriers.”
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Regal Enhances Its Industrial Powertrain Capabilities

BELOIT, Wis., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation, a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of high-efficiency electric motors and power transmission products, is continuing to enhance its industrial powertrain capabilities. Regal, with its leading power transmission and motors offering, and deep domain expertise in a range of industrial end markets, combined with enhanced component integration and optimization capabilities, is now even better positioned to maximize uptime and reduce energy consumption in customers' powertrain applications, whether for new builds or existing installations.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Is Hospitality a Real Estate Industry?

For lending purposes, there are six commonly defined sectors of commercial real estate. These categories are office, retail, industrial, multifamily, hotel, and special purpose. Hotels are considered non-core real estate investments characterized either as value-added or opportunistic real estate from both the equity investor and lender perspectives. This classification creates...
Economythepaypers.com

Bux partners GrabPay to expand its cashless capabilities

Bux, a Philippines-based payment platform, has partnered with GrabPay to expand its cashless capabilities and provide its users with another digital payment option. According to The Manila Times, the partnership allows Bux merchants to accept payments through GrabPay, ensuring the safety of the merchants and their customers during the payment process. Bux is an end-to-end payment gateway for ecommerce that offers low transaction fees in the market. In over a year, Bux expanded its payment options from over-the-counter to online banking, e-wallets, and credit and debit card payments.
Economythepaypers.com

Payright partners with Mint Payments

Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, Payright, has partnered with Mint Payments to integrate Payright’s BNPL solution into its online payments processing system. Under the agreement, Mint Payment’s 7,000+ merchants will have access to Payright’s BNPL solution for ecommerce and in store transactions. The partnership will present opportunities for...
Businessfinextra.com

Barclaycard Payments scores leisure and hospitality deals

Barclaycard Payments, which processes almost £1 in every £3 spent in the UK, has announced a trio of new partnership agreements to boost its offering to e-commerce, leisure and hospitality merchants. The new partnerships with WellnessLiving and Tevalis will provide specialist payments expertise for customers with an online presence and...
Economyaithority.com

Allied Payment Network Partners With NYDIG

Community Financial Institutions Can Now Offer Consumers the Ability to Buy, Sell and Hold Bitcoin. Allied Payment Network (Allied), the industry’s most progressive provider of online and mobile digital payment services to community financial institutions, announced it has entered into a partnership with NYDIG, a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin. The partnership enables financial institutions to offer their customers the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin. Allied is the first bill pay provider in the industry to embed this service in its platform and offer it to financial institutions.
Cell Phonesthecharlotteweekly.com

Kinetic enhances online account management

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kinetic has introduced Go Kinetic, a refreshed online account management tool and mobile app. Previously known as MyWIN, Go Kinetic offers a fresh user experience and enhanced, easy-to-use navigation. The Go Kinetic mobile app is available for download in the Google Play Store or in the...
Milwaukee, WIaustinnews.net

Trust Swiftly Launches 15 Verification Method Platform with Machine Learning to Increase E-commerce Fraud Prevention

Identity Verification Company Trust Swiftly focuses on providing companies a customizable verification package that keeps authenticated users in the fast lane, while requiring high-risk users further checks to defeat multiple fraud attacks. MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Trust Swiftly launches the first-ever identity verification platform featuring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy