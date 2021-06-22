Worldline Partners With Cendyn to Enhance Online Payment Capabilities in the Hospitality Industry

Christian Lee, the newly appointed CFO of Transfix, says it’s important to build a resilient environment not only for shippers but for carrier partners as well. “Working with Transfix has to be an experience that’s better for carriers and it has to allow them to both make more money but in a way that is more sustainable for them,” Lee told FreightWaves. “It is the DNA of the company that this wasn’t going to work unless it worked for carriers.”