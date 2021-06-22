Worldline Partners With Cendyn to Enhance Online Payment Capabilities in the Hospitality Industry
Improving the booking experience for hotel guests to meet new behavioural patterns. Bezons – June 22, 2021 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader in payment and transactional services, today announced its collaboration with Cendyn, a leading innovator in CRM, sales, and revenue strategy in the hospitality industry. Thanks to this partnership, hotels can now include secure e-payment solutions in any automated guest communication based on the seamless integration of Cendyn’s CRM, the hotel’s own PMS (property management system) data and Worldline’s e-payment solution.www.hotel-online.com