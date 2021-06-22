Lamar Rotary Showcases a Young Man with ‘Potential Plus’

The Lamar Rotary hosted a very unique and talented young man during a recent luncheon meeting. Armaan Gill, an 8th grade student at Lamar Middle School, was invited to discuss his accomplishments regarding his science fair project that had quite a few in the audience wondering how far this young man may succeed in his future field of endeavors. When the inevitable question of, “What do you want to do when you grow up?” surfaced, he expressed an interest in applying his current studies into becoming an orthodontist, something his mother, a dentist, is familiar with.