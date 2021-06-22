Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar, CO

Lamar Rotary Showcases a Young Man with ‘Potential Plus’

By Russ Baldwin
theprowersjournal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lamar Rotary hosted a very unique and talented young man during a recent luncheon meeting. Armaan Gill, an 8th grade student at Lamar Middle School, was invited to discuss his accomplishments regarding his science fair project that had quite a few in the audience wondering how far this young man may succeed in his future field of endeavors. When the inevitable question of, “What do you want to do when you grow up?” surfaced, he expressed an interest in applying his current studies into becoming an orthodontist, something his mother, a dentist, is familiar with.

theprowersjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamar, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State#Science Fair#Hiv#The Lamar Rotary#Lamar Middle School#Broadcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Biology
News Break
Microbiology
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy