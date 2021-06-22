Cancel
Independence, IA

Samuel R. Higgins – Independence

By Janelle Tucker
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENCE- Samuel R. Higgins, 72, of Independence, IA died on Saturday June 19, 2021 at his home in Independence. Sam was born on August 10, 1948, in Independence, IA the son of Donald F. and Cora H. (Eastman) Higgins. He attended the Independence Community Schools and graduated with the class of 1967. He enlisted into the United States Navy in 1967 and served proudly until 1969. Sam made his home in Independence after the service and worked at the Foundry at John Deere in Waterloo, IA. He worked there and was a member of the UAW 838 for thirty-one years. He retired in 2004. In 1987 Sam purchased Pat’s Tap in Independence, and he loved sharing stories with the many people that stopped in throughout the years. He owned the Tap until 1995. He enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved to spend time working in his yard, gardening, and growing popcorn for his neighbors and friends. Sam and his friends often went fishing, and some of his best stories came from those trips.

