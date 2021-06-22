Cancel
Public Health

Lufthansa to enable check-in with digital health pass

futuretravelexperience.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLufthansa has announced that it will allow passengers to use digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates to check-in for their flights. Passengers will be able to show the digital proof of vaccination either on their phones or on a printout at check-in at the airport. Lufthansa says that this will significantly eliminate...

#Lufthansa#Digital Health#Boarding Pass
