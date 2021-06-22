Lufthansa to enable check-in with digital health pass

Belgium has launched its Digital COVID Certificate (DCC), with digital trust services provided by ZetesConfidens, Zetes’ digital transaction security business unit. The EU DCC was approved earlier in June, and is already in use by several countries within the bloc. ZetesConfidens provides the digital signatures embedded in QR codes to ensure the authenticity of the presented data, through its public key infrastructure (PKI). The PKI setup was completed in less than a week, according to the announcement, enabling acceptance of Belgium’s DCC on the European gateway for EU Member States to exchange trust information.