Targeted tumors attack not-innocent bystanders

By Mike Williams
rice.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – (June 22, 2021) – How do you kill tumor cells that can’t be targeted? Get their more susceptible neighbors to help. The Rice University lab of synthetic chemist K.C. Nicolaou, in collaboration with AbbVie Inc., has created unique antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that link a synthetic uncialamycin analogue to antibodies that target cancer cells.

