Late Wednesday night, friends of Mark Teich hit twitter and facebook with their memories of this hilarious entertainer. Most of us know Mark Teich because of his hysterical role in the comedy special 'Stephen Lynch - Live at The El Rey.' The DVD was released in 2004. By 2005 I knew every inappropriate and witty word in that video. You may also know Teich from countless commercials as well as movies like 'Leatherheads' with George Clooney and TV shows like A.N.T. Farm on the Disney Channel.