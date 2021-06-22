Cancel
Engineering

SwRI will create searchable additive manufacturing database

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO -- June 22, 2021 -- Southwest Research Institute will create a searcha-ble database of additive manufacturing (AM) projects and components. The project is supported by $50,000 in funding from America Makes and will utilize data manage-ment tools created by the Institute. Additive manufacturing is a novel process that...

www.eurekalert.org
