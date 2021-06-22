Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dementia

Self-reported declines in cognition may be linked to changes in brain connectivity

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne State University - Office of the Vice President for Research. DETROIT - Jessica Damoiseaux, Ph.D., an associate professor with the Institute of Gerontology at Wayne State University, recently published the results of a three-year study of cognitive changes in older adults. The team followed 69 primarily African American females, ages 50 to 85, who complained that their cognitive ability was worsening though clinical assessments showed no impairments. Three magnetic resonance imaging scans (MRIs) at 18-month intervals showed significant changes in functional connectivity in two areas of the brain.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Decline#Cognitive Ability#Cognition#Research Detroit#African American#The Division Of Research#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
Related
Mental HealthMedscape News

Stimulant May Reduce 'Sluggish Cognitive Tempo' in Adults With ADHD

A stimulant used in patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder might prove useful for other comorbid symptoms, results of a randomized, crossover trial suggest. In the trial, the investigators reported that lisdexamfetamine (Vyvanse) reduced self-reported symptoms of sluggish cognitive tempo (SCT) by 30%, in addition to lowering ADHD symptoms by more than 40%.
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Nano-sized molecules can dissolve harmful brain blockages causing Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease

UMEÅ, Sweden — Nanoparticles are becoming a major player in medicine, as these tiny substances are capable of passing through barriers to reach the brain. Now, scientists have discovered that nano-sized molecules of a certain chemical element can dissolve and even prevent harmful plaques from forming in brain tissue. The findings may lead to new treatments which prevent these build-ups from leading to neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Medical SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Autopsy study shows how COVID-19 damages the brain

In a new study from Stanford University, researchers found the brains of people who died from COVID-19 were remarkably similar to the brains of people who die from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, showing inflammation and disrupted circuitry. They found the brains of patients who died from severe...
ScienceFuturity

Your brain biology may explain ‘doomscrolling’

The biology of our brains may play a role in “doomscrolling,” according to new research. The term “doomscrolling” describes the act of endlessly scrolling through bad news on social media and reading every worrisome tidbit that pops up, a habit that unfortunately seems to have become common during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Brain Builders Cognitive Therapy Group Begins July 9

Elder Care Speech Therapy Clinic will offer a weekly group designed for those suffering from cognitive decline because of a dementia diagnosis or other age-related cognitive process. According to Abby Petermann, Elder Care’s Speech Language Pathologist, Brain Builders is an evidence-based program that has shown to improve cognitive performance in...
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

More research needed to clarify effects of cannabis on brain development of young adults with ADHD

At least so far, the currently limited research base does not establish that cannabis has additional adverse effects on brain development or functioning in adolescents or young adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), concludes a review in the July/August issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
Weight LossMedicalXpress

Three brain responses linked to successful weight loss surgery

Three types of brain responses which help to prevent weight regain following bariatric surgery have been identified for the first time in a new study. In a small study, researchers looked at the brain activity of sixteen people with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes who underwent weight loss surgery. The brain activity was measured using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans that detected the blood flow through different areas of the brain. They found that there were three distinct types of responses in areas of the brain that control hunger, appetite and food intake which were different from a separate group of people who had used a very low calorie diet to lose weight. The researchers believe that these changes in brain activity after weight loss surgery can help explain why people who undergo this type of treatment have successful and long term weight loss, in comparison with those who have followed a very low calorie diet, where very often there is a regain of weight.
Orono, MEumaine.edu

Borkum study links brain energy deficits to migraine susceptibility

Individuals who experience migraines are prone to a brain energy deficit between attacks, whether through increased demand or inadequate energy production according to a new analysis which finds that an energy impairment may cause brain oxidative stress, triggering a migraine as a protective response. This analysis sheds light on why...
Mental HealthNature.com

Better brain training for treating psychological conditions

Start-up GrayMatters Health wants to improve treatment for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder by combining two neuroscience techniques. You have full access to this article via your institution. GrayMatters Health is a spin-off from Tel Aviv University in Israel, and one of the final eight for The Spinoff Prize...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Functional Connectivity and Similarity Analysis of Human Brain (Part-III)

This is the third article of the series, namely “Cognitive Computational Modelling for Spatio-Temporal fMRI in Ventral Temporal Cortex”. If you want to check out the whole series, go to the following link. Visual decoding of distributed regions of the human ventral temporal cortex, saliency and attention have been active…
ScienceMedicalXpress

Marmoset study identifies brain region linking actions to their outcomes

Researchers have discovered a specific brain region underlying 'goal-directed behavior' - that is, when we consciously do something with a particular goal in mind, for example going to the shops to buy food. The study, published today in the journal Neuron, found that marmoset monkeys could no longer make an...
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Olive leaf extract prevents obesity, cognitive decline, and depression and improves exercise capacity in mice.

Olive leaf extract prevents obesity, cognitive decline, and depression and improves exercise capacity in mice. Toshio Mikami, Jimmy Kim, Jonghyuk Park, Hyowon Lee, Pongson Yaicharoen, Sofya Suidasari, Miki Yokozawa, Ken Yamauchi. Article Affiliation:. Toshio Mikami. Abstract:. Obesity is a risk factor for development of metabolic diseases and cognitive decline; therefore,...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Biomarkers Illustrate Link Between Aerobic Exercise, Cognitive Function in Older Adults

Myokine cathepsin B, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, and klotho were all found to be influential in delaying the progression of Alzheimer disease. A study of older adults with familial and genetic risks for Alzheimer disease found that increased physical activity and exercise training may delay or prevent the onset of the disease, according to a press release from Florida Atlantic University.
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

What’s it really like to live with the cognitive decline and memory loss of Alzheimer's Disease? Families & experts from the Center for Memory Loss & Brain Health share their experiences and knowledge

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million Americans age 65 and older. By 2050, that figure is expected to more than double to 12.7 million people. What’s it really like to live with this cognitive decline and memory loss? “My husband was a successful attorney whose impairment progressed rather quickly,” says the wife of a prominent lawyer, who was very concerned about her spouse, especially his insistence on driving after his diagnosis.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Cognitive Computational Modelling of Human Brain (Part-I)

This is the very first article of the series, namely “Cognitive Computational Modelling for Spatio-Temporal fMRI in Ventral Temporal Cortex”. If you want to check out the whole series, go to the following link. I will introduce the topic of cognitive computational modelling and its use case in the research...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Gut microbe secreted molecule linked to formation of new nerve cells in adult brain

The billions of microbes living in your gut could play a key role in supporting the formation of new nerve cells in the adult brain, with the potential to possibly prevent memory loss in old age and help to repair and renew nerve cells after injury, an international research team spanning Singapore, UK, Australia, Canada, US, and Sweden has discovered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy