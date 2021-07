The inability of the Government of Pedro Sánchez to foresee what was going to happen in Ceuta – an authentic invasion of thousands of people used by the Government of Rabat in response to the reception in Spain of the Polisario leader – has led to a political and diplomatic crisis without precedents. But not only that: the health crisis has also exploded in the autonomous city as a result of the number of infections by Covid that has caused the massive avalanche of human beings: 200 in one day, when the previous day there had only been one. These are the consequences of the lack of foresight, bordering on negligence, of a government that was the only one that had not heard of what was coming to Ceuta.