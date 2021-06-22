4 COVID patients in Floyd, Redmond as of Tuesday, up 1. More than 34,000 virus cases in NW Georgia in 15 months as new reports fall sharply.
Starting Wednesday, we will report county-by-county case numbers once a week. The number of new cases have been dropping. However, the state continues to adjust those numbers up and down throughout the week as patients’ counties of residence are confirmed. Our next report will be Wednesday, June 30. The reports are available seven days a week by clicking here. All other updates will continue on a daily basis.hometownheadlines.com