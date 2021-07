Monster Hunter Rise has released a new update, Ver.3.1.0, that fixes a number of bugs -- like, a whole bunch of them -- as well as introducing some game adjustments and generally preparing the Capcom title for upcoming quests. Taken on its own, it's not exactly the beefiest patch ever considering that no significant content of any kind was added immediately, but as a taste of things to come, well, that's exciting in its own way. It is worth noting that the new update will require 0.65GB if players are downloading it along, but if it's the first update players make after purchasing the game, the total will be closer to 3.6GB.