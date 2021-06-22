Solo Actress Emilia Clarke Reveals Writing Stories About Qi'Ra's Star Wars Return
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story turned out to be a pretty divisive film but despite that, it was still responsible for the introduction of fan-favorite character Qi'Ra, Han Solo's original love interest played by Emilia Clarke. Earlier this month, it was revealed through the comic series Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 that the Crimson Dawn member is still alive and well, and naturally, it left the door wide open for the former Game of Thrones actress to make her return to the franchise somewhere down the line.epicstream.com