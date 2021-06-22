Solo Actress Emilia Clarke Reveals Writing Stories About Qi'Ra's Star Wars Return

The question of just what is the best attraction at Disneyland Resort is an unanswerable question. There are many different opinions on the topic and there are valid arguments to be made about many different options. It is always interesting to see just what different people think are the best attractions, just because it can tell you a lot about the person. Of course, sometimes people can be a bit biased, or at least appear that way. Such is the case with Star Wars actress Billie Lourd, the daughter of Carrie Fisher, who says Rise of the Resistance is the best ride at Disneyland, though just by a little bit.