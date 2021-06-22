Cancel
News of Firms: Prosek Partners Acquires Stake in Blue Dot Capital

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 17 days ago

Prosek Partners acquires a stake in Blue Dot Capital, a boutique sustainable finance consulting firm with expertise and experience in advising investment-management firms on developing comprehensive ESG and impact investing capabilities. The combination of the two firms, which have been working together for close to two years, will allow them offer a full spectrum of ESG advisory services encompassing ESG policy, governance, integration, investment strategy, reporting, investor relations, narrative-building, and strategic marketing and communications. “We have developed a team that can build and measure the investment programs and also communicate them to stakeholders,” said Prosek Partners CEO and managing partner Jennifer Prosek. “Blue Dot will expand Prosek's already robust ESG offering to include strategic ESG and impact investment program advisory.”

