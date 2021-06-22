News of Firms: Prosek Partners Acquires Stake in Blue Dot Capital

Acquisition Significantly Advances IPI’s Data Center Presence in Europe. DigiPlex, a leading Nordic developer and operator of scalable, secure and sustainable data centers, has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of IPI Partners, LLC, a global investment platform focused exclusively on data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets (“IPI”). Through the transaction, which is expected to close in Q3 2021, IPI will acquire 100% ownership of all DigiPlex Group companies. It is expected that on or around closing of the transaction, a call notice will be served on holders of bonds issued by Norwegian DigiPlex entities as issuers listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange for their early redemption in accordance with their terms.