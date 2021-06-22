H+K Puts PR Shine on India’s Gems, Jewels

Interpublic's Golin, Virgo Health and Reprise pick up CooperVision, one of the largest manufacturers of contact lenses in the world. The agencies will execute a behavior-change campaign to raise consumer awareness of myopia (short-sightedness) in children. Golin and Virgo Health will lead earned strategy, creative, consumer public relations and influencer engagement. Reprise will support across paid social channels, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Virgo Health will also work with eye care practitioners to raise awareness of the campaign and further increase discussions about myopia management. “They impressed us with a fantastic pitch and killer creative concept, coupled with a smart and well-considered approach to rolling out our campaign,” said CooperVision director of marketing and national accounts Mark Draper.