Madison, WI

Fleet opening, electronics recycling & large item pick up, clean lakes survey

City of Madison Wisconsin
 17 days ago

1) The new Fleet Services building is opening tomorrow, with an open house from 3:30-8pm. Why is this of such interest, you might ask? Well, our City Fleet is working towards reaching our goals of reducing Madison's carbon footprint. This building has been engineered with multiple sustainable features, and this is your chance to see it in person. This family-friendly event will also feature the first-ever electric fire engine in North America, an all-electric bus, new electric cars, bikes, mopeds and motorcycles, food carts from local entrepreneurs, and live music performances. This really promises to be a fun and informative event.

