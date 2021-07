After just 10 months, Edelman’s head of corporate for APAC Yvonne Koh has moved to Teneo as managing director. Koh has more than two decades of experience including stints at Klareco, MSL, and Hill+Knowlton. Koh’s appointment coincides with the hiring of Ursula Burns as Teneo’s global chairwoman following the resignation of Declan Kelly as CEO. PRWeek has reached out to Koh for more details on her new role.