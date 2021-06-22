Cancel
Susanville, CA

Jennifer Lynn Uruburu – June 19, 2021

By Jeremy
susanvillestuff.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lynn Uruburu peacefully passed on to be with Jesus on June 19th, 2021. Reflective of who Jenni was as a person, she embodied the same resilience and perseverance that she brought to all she endeavored in, during the entirety of her battle against cancer. When anyone else would have broken, Jen always stayed strong. Her spirit brought life to every moment here on Earth, and her impact will continue to live on in the many lives that she touched. Jenni’s favorite bible verse Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” is reflective of the spirit that worked in and through her, and stands as a testament of her faith in Christ her Savior.

