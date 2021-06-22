Cancel
Cancer

Racism and segregation associated with advanced stage lung cancers among blacks

 17 days ago

(Boston)--Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for 80-85 percent cases of lung cancer and when diagnosed early, has a five-year survival rate of 50-80 percent. Black patients have lower overall incidence of NSCLC than white patients, but are more likely to be diagnosed at later stages. They also are less likely to receive surgery for early-stage cancer.

#Lung Cancer#Segregation#Racism#Housing Discrimination#Nsclc#Busm#Md#Boston Medical Center
