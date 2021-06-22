Racism and segregation associated with advanced stage lung cancers among blacks

"No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care?" wrote the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in a tweet promoting its podcast in early March 2020. In the podcast, Dr. Ed. Livingston, a white male surgeon and JAMA Deputy Editor, dismissed the concept of structural racism, protesting, "many of us (physicians) are offended by the concept that we are racist." Backlash to the since-deleted tweet and the podcast was so swift that Livingston subsequently resigned from his post.