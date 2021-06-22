Cancel
Dementia

Self-reported declines in cognition may be linked to changes in brain connectivity

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne State University - Office of the Vice President for Research. DETROIT - Jessica Damoiseaux, Ph.D., an associate professor with the Institute of Gerontology at Wayne State University, recently published the results of a three-year study of cognitive changes in older adults. The team followed 69 primarily African American females, ages 50 to 85, who complained that their cognitive ability was worsening though clinical assessments showed no impairments. Three magnetic resonance imaging scans (MRIs) at 18-month intervals showed significant changes in functional connectivity in two areas of the brain.

#Cognitive Decline#Cognitive Ability#Cognition#Research Detroit#African American#The Division Of Research#Aaas#Eurekalert
Dementia
Mental HealthMedscape News

Stimulant May Reduce 'Sluggish Cognitive Tempo' in Adults With ADHD

A stimulant used in patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder might prove useful for other comorbid symptoms, results of a randomized, crossover trial suggest. In the trial, the investigators reported that lisdexamfetamine (Vyvanse) reduced self-reported symptoms of sluggish cognitive tempo (SCT) by 30%, in addition to lowering ADHD symptoms by more than 40%.
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Brain Builders Cognitive Therapy Group Begins July 9

Elder Care Speech Therapy Clinic will offer a weekly group designed for those suffering from cognitive decline because of a dementia diagnosis or other age-related cognitive process. According to Abby Petermann, Elder Care’s Speech Language Pathologist, Brain Builders is an evidence-based program that has shown to improve cognitive performance in...
Orono, MEumaine.edu

Borkum study links brain energy deficits to migraine susceptibility

Individuals who experience migraines are prone to a brain energy deficit between attacks, whether through increased demand or inadequate energy production according to a new analysis which finds that an energy impairment may cause brain oxidative stress, triggering a migraine as a protective response. This analysis sheds light on why...
Weight LossMedicalXpress

Three brain responses linked to successful weight loss surgery

Three types of brain responses which help to prevent weight regain following bariatric surgery have been identified for the first time in a new study. In a small study, researchers looked at the brain activity of sixteen people with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes who underwent weight loss surgery. The brain activity was measured using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans that detected the blood flow through different areas of the brain. They found that there were three distinct types of responses in areas of the brain that control hunger, appetite and food intake which were different from a separate group of people who had used a very low calorie diet to lose weight. The researchers believe that these changes in brain activity after weight loss surgery can help explain why people who undergo this type of treatment have successful and long term weight loss, in comparison with those who have followed a very low calorie diet, where very often there is a regain of weight.
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Olive leaf extract prevents obesity, cognitive decline, and depression and improves exercise capacity in mice.

Olive leaf extract prevents obesity, cognitive decline, and depression and improves exercise capacity in mice. Toshio Mikami, Jimmy Kim, Jonghyuk Park, Hyowon Lee, Pongson Yaicharoen, Sofya Suidasari, Miki Yokozawa, Ken Yamauchi. Article Affiliation:. Toshio Mikami. Abstract:. Obesity is a risk factor for development of metabolic diseases and cognitive decline; therefore,...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Functional Connectivity and Similarity Analysis of Human Brain (Part-III)

This is the third article of the series, namely “Cognitive Computational Modelling for Spatio-Temporal fMRI in Ventral Temporal Cortex”. If you want to check out the whole series, go to the following link. Visual decoding of distributed regions of the human ventral temporal cortex, saliency and attention have been active…
WildlifeNeuroscience News

Marmoset Study Identifies Brain Region Linking Actions to Their Outcomes

Summary: Switching off activity in the anterior cingulate cortex prevented marmoset monkeys from making an association between behavior and a particular outcome. Researchers have discovered a specific brain region underlying ‘goal-directed behaviour’ – that is, when we consciously do something with a particular goal in mind, for example going to the shops to buy food.
WorkoutsEurekAlert

Benefits of acute aerobic exercise on cognitive function: Why do 50% of studies find no connection?

Over the past 20 years, many studies have investigated the effects of acute aerobic exercise on cognitive performance. In recent years, meta-analyses*1 of data from these previous research studies have demonstrated that these a single bout of moderate aerobic exercise temporarily improves cognitive performance. However, close examination of the individual research studies on this topic revealed that in approximately 50% of studies, no beneficial link between acute aerobic exercise and cognitive function was found.
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

What’s it really like to live with the cognitive decline and memory loss of Alzheimer's Disease? Families & experts from the Center for Memory Loss & Brain Health share their experiences and knowledge

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million Americans age 65 and older. By 2050, that figure is expected to more than double to 12.7 million people. What’s it really like to live with this cognitive decline and memory loss? “My husband was a successful attorney whose impairment progressed rather quickly,” says the wife of a prominent lawyer, who was very concerned about her spouse, especially his insistence on driving after his diagnosis.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Cognitive Computational Modelling of Human Brain (Part-I)

This is the very first article of the series, namely “Cognitive Computational Modelling for Spatio-Temporal fMRI in Ventral Temporal Cortex”. If you want to check out the whole series, go to the following link. I will introduce the topic of cognitive computational modelling and its use case in the research...
WorkoutsNeuroscience News

Regular Physical Activity Linked to More ‘Fit’ Preteen Brains

Summary: Physical exercise was associated with more efficiently organized, robust, and flexible networks in the preteen brain. We know exercise has many health benefits. A new study from Boston Children’s Hospital adds another benefit: Physical activity appears to help organize children’s developing brains. The study, led by Dr. Caterina Stamoulis,...
Healthdrperlmutter.com

Association of Cognitive Function Trajectories in Centenarians With Postmortem Neuropathology, Physical Health, and Other Risk Factors for Cognitive Decline

Nina Beker, PhD; Andrea Ganz, MSc; Marc Hulsman, PhD; Thomas Klausch, PhD; Ben A. Schmand, PhD; Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD; Sietske A. M. Sikkes, PhD; Henne Holstege, PhD. Importance: Understanding mechanisms associated with prolonged cognitive health in combination with exceptional longevity might lead to approaches to enable successful aging. Objective:...
TechnologyNews-Medical.net

Virtual reality can help boost brain rhythms linked to learning and memory

A new discovery in rats shows that the brain responds differently in immersive virtual reality environments versus the real world. The finding could help scientists understand how the brain brings together sensory information from different sources to create a cohesive picture of the world around us. It could also pave the way for "virtual reality therapy" for learning and memory-related disorders ranging including ADHD, Autism, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy and depression.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID linked to loss of brain tissue: but correlation doesn't prove causation

Early in the pandemic, it became clear that COVID-19 wasn't just a disease of the lungs. The heart, kidneys and liver could also be affected. Many patients also suffered from neurological problems, including "brain fog", loss of a sense of smell and taste, and stroke. Now, a new study from the University of Oxford suggests that COVID can lead to long-term loss of brain tissue. This is a worrying find, which comes against the backdrop of numerous reports of long COVID.
Jersey Shore Online

Potential Brain-Changing Benefits Of Hearing Aids

A fairly recent report published in Frontiers in Neuroscience (Feb. 2020) adds to a growing body of research connecting the use of hearing technology to benefits that go beyond the ability to hear. It further bolsters the importance of early hearing loss treatment for overall patient health. Studies have long...
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.

