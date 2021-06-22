Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orondo, WA

2020-21 Budget Hearing Notic...

Wenatchee World
 17 days ago

Notice is hereby given that Orondo School District No. 13 is preparing to change the 2020-21 Capital Projects Fund budget. The Directors will meet on June 29, 2021 at 6:25 p.m., in the school muli-purpose room for the purpose of fixing and adopting these changes for the current fiscal year. Any person may appear at this time and be heard for or against any part of the budget. The regular monthly board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., following the budget hearing. By order of the Board of Directors, Lance Young, Superintendent.

classifieds.wenatcheeworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orondo, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orondo School District No#Capital Projects Fund#The Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy