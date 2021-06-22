2020-21 Budget Hearing Notic...

Notice is hereby given that Orondo School District No. 13 is preparing to change the 2020-21 Capital Projects Fund budget. The Directors will meet on June 29, 2021 at 6:25 p.m., in the school muli-purpose room for the purpose of fixing and adopting these changes for the current fiscal year. Any person may appear at this time and be heard for or against any part of the budget. The regular monthly board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., following the budget hearing. By order of the Board of Directors, Lance Young, Superintendent.