Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may have found a way to treat COVID-19 using a form of inhalation therapy. The process involves developing cells that mimic the makeup of cells found in the lungs, which users take in using a small inhalation therapy device. If the virus that causes COVID-19 enters the body, it will bond with the fake cells, known as nanodecoys, where it’s prevented from replicating itself. The body’s immune system can then take over to clear the now-idle virus.