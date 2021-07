One of the Cowboy State's latest celebrity transplants, Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist, Nikki Sixx, had an uninvited guest on his property earlier this week. Nikki shared a video to his official Instagram account of a moose on his land in Jackson, Wyoming, on Thursday (June 24th, 2021). From the angle and speed of the video, you can tell he was in some sort of vehicle. It's nice to see that he didn't attempt to approach or touch the wild animal, unlike most folks that aren't indigenous to the area.