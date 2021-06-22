Cancel
How a bone marrow fat hormone controls metabolism and bone cell development

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

An enzyme found in fat tissue in the centre of our bones helps control the production of new bone and fat cells, shows a study in mice published today in eLife. The findings may help scientists better understand how the body maintains fat stores and bone production in response to changing conditions, such as during aging. They may also suggest new approaches to treating conditions that cause bone loss in older adults.

www.eurekalert.org
