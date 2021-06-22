How Much Weight Can You Safely Lose in a Month?

Noticing an excessive amount of hair loss is always worth a visit to your doctor. But if you are seeing slight hair shedding here and there, don't fret—experts note that this is actually a standard part of human physiology. "The hair growth cycle has three main phases: anagen (growth), telogen (resting), and catagen (regression)," says Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic, DO, FAAD, a dermatologist and the founder of Girl+Hair. "The phase between anagen and telogen is called exogen; this is when your hair is actively shedding." In turn, you will lose an average of 100 hairs every day. However, after washing your strands, how much hair shedding is normal? Ahead, we gather more expert insight and recommendations on how to keep your hair healthy after you wash it.