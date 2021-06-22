Fantasy Football: When Should You Draft Myles Gaskin?
Myles Gaskin burst onto the scene in his sophomore season after logging just 36 carries in 2019. The Miami Dolphins’ lead running back from last season now enters 2021 with a firm grip on the backfield, yet his head-scratching ADP suggests fantasy owners don’t think Gaskin can replicate his success. The doubt is understandable considering the former undrafted free agent missed six games in 2020, including four games with an MCL sprain. Gaskin may not have elite upside, but he’s a safe option for your fantasy roster at his current ADP.thedraftnetwork.com