Fantasy Football: When Should You Draft Myles Gaskin?

Heading into the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins suddenly have a stable of weapons for 2nd year QB Tua Tagovailoa to develop with. The team added Jaylen Waddle with the 6th pick in the draft while inking former Texan Will Fuller to a one-year deal. Receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns will also be making their returns to the field in 2021 after sitting out last season, where they will join DeVante Parker and Preston Williams once again. The always-imposing threat at tight end – Mike Gesicki – will, of course, be back to build on his successful 2020 campaign. The running back room seems to be set to function by a committee of Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed, and the newly drafted Gerrid Doaks. So, with all of these mouths to feed, who will rise to the top as the best fantasy football option in South Beach this season?