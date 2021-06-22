Berklee’s Panos A. Panay Named Co-President of the Recording Academy
On June 22, the Recording Academy announced that Panos A. Panay, senior vice president for Global Strategy and Innovation, will take on a new role as co-president of the Recording Academy, known worldwide for its Grammy Awards. Panay will depart Berklee on July 30 and will join Valeisha Butterfield Jones in the co-presidential role on August 16. He will also serve as chief revenue officer, tasked with driving business growth across the entire organization to further expand the service offering for Recording Academy members and the industry.www.berklee.edu