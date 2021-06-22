Online grocery sales drop in May, remain elevated from pre-pandemic

Are These The Best Online Retail Stocks To Buy Today?. Online retail stocks have been on the rise in the stock market over the past few years. In today’s world, almost everything can be done online. So, it would only be natural that retail is shifting to the internet as well. In fact, it is almost inconceivable for any major retailer not to sell online these days. After all, online retailers can increase their sales and profits faster than a brick-and-mortar establishment. This is simply because you could operate twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.