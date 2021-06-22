Online grocery sales drop in May, remain elevated from pre-pandemic
The U.S. online grocery market finally showed contraction in year-over-year sales in May 2021, but is still far ahead of rates before COVID-19. U.S. online grocery sales totaled $7 billion in sales during May, down 16% from May 2020, according to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey. According to Brick Meets Click/Mercatus analysis, this drop in sales was driven by declines in several key performance indicators, including monthly active users, order frequency, and average order value.chainstoreage.com