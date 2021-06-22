NFL's 5 Most Intriguing Offenses Entering 2021 Season

With minicamp now in the books, NFL players and personnel are officially in vacation mode as they look to rest up ahead of training camp, which will begin late in July. For us fans, now is truly the dead time for football as most of the marquee free agents have signed and there will be little news that comes across our timelines until we get closer to teams reporting back for training camp. During this time, we at The Draft Network will be evaluating some of the top draft-eligible players for the 2022 draft and also will be studying film of last year’s 2020 NFL season in order to study the team's rosters and tendencies before we get to the 2021 season.