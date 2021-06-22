Cancel
3 Teams That Should Trade For Stephon Gilmore

By Ryan Fowler
thedraftnetwork.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not uncommon to hear rumors encompassing a disgruntled star as we approach training camp. What is eye-opening, however, is the current circumstances surrounding 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and current New England Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore. It’s an unlikely scenario to hear of anything “negative” or out of the ordinary of daily business in Foxboro, as the machine that is the Patriots continues to rumble on with Bill Belichick at the helm.

