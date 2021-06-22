Nike’s Iconic Air Force Ones Get a Vegan Pineapple Leather Makeover

One of Nike’s latest collections is known as the ‘Do You’ collection, which so far has a few models. Our next pair to showcase is the Air Force 1. Following the others, this Nike Air Force 1 Low feature similar colors as the others. Utilizing Black tumbled leather across the upper while patent leather appears on the sides and wraps the heel. Next, we have interlocking laces in Black and White, White outlines the Swoosh logo, liner, and the rubber sole. Finally, we have Pink and Neon accents along with ‘Do You’ on the lateral tags and lace tips.