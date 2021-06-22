Nike’s Iconic Air Force Ones Get a Vegan Pineapple Leather Makeover
Athletic brand Nike just gave its iconic Air Force 1 shoe style a vegan leather makeover with the help of Piñatex, a leather alternative made from pineapple leaves. The new Air Force 1 style is part of Nike’s Happy Pineapple collection which also features reimagined versions of Air Max 90, Air Max 95, and Air Zoom Type styles. For the Happy Pineapple Air Force 1 style, Nike ditched leather uppers in favor of canvas and used Piñatex to craft the iconic Nike swoosh and logo. The remainder of the shoe features cork-based materials. The vegan leather also inspired the pineapple patch affixed to the shoe’s tongue.vegnews.com