California State

California Pizza Kitchen Becomes First National Restaurant Brand to Offer Chickpea Crust Pizza

By California Pizza Kitchen
franchising.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuests can now enjoy each of their CPK pizza favorites with the added health benefits of a veggie-based, gluten-free, lower carb, high in protein and fiber chickpea crust. The new veggie-based crust will be available in select restaurants in the Southern California and Florida markets for guests to order as the base for any CPK pizza, making it an easy way to add protein and fiber to their meal, and cut down on carbs - or, simply, to enjoy an entirely new pizza experience. Made with premium chickpeas, chia seeds and a touch of honey, CPK’s Chickpea Pizza Crust is the latest creation from CPK that will satisfy not only the core guest, but also those that are more health and diet focused.

