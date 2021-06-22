Charles Greg Arnold, 68, of Quitman, Texas was called to heaven on June 19, 2020, 4:00 am, at Medical City Dallas, Dallas, after a long, tough fight with cancer. Charlie was born on January 27, 1953 in Ventura, California to Chuck and Mary Evelyn Arnold. Charlie is survived by younger sister, Sharon Reid. The family lived and children grew up in Angleton, Texas. Charlie was baptized in Calvary Baptist Church, Angleton, Texas. Charlie attended Angleton High School and graduated in 1971. Charlie was very active in his youth and was involved in many activities including hunting, fishing, singing, playing in a band, rodeo, sports, entertaining people, and forging lifelong friendships. After high school he attended Texas A&M University, where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in 1975 and a Master’s degree both in Animal Science. He was a very proud member of the Corps of Cadets Parsons Mounted Calvary. After college, he met the love of his life, Vicky Lynne Lusk, and the two were swiftly married on April 22, 1977 in Campoint, Illinois. Charlie worked for Dekalb Swine Breeders in Iowa and Illinois for nearly 30 years. He excelled throughout his career with Dekalb and was an invaluable, loyal employee and leader. Charlie, Vicky, and their children lived in Campoint, Illinois, Sycamore, Illinois, New London, Iowa, and Algona, Iowa. He retired from Dekalb at age 51 and partnered in a consulting business, Customer First Genetics, with his great friend Daryl Kunkel for several years. Charlie and Vicky retired to a hunting heaven in Derby, Iowa. In 2016 they moved on to Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas. Charlie enjoyed all sorts of hobbies throughout his lifetime. He played guitar and was an amazing singer. He loved to eat and gather with friends and family. When his kids were young they raised animals, had sheep and horses, and followed the kids around to all their activities, always coaching and nurturing his children’s interests. When the children became adults, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery, among a few. Charlie was an active member of the IBA, serving as treasurer. He helped in hosting local archery tournaments and helped launch the Chariton Archery In the Schools Program. To know him was to love him. He worked hard, played harder, and loved the hardest. He always strove for the best at whatever he did. Best husband, best dad, best friend, best papa, best brother, best uncle. The legacy he is leaving is something fierce. Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Vicky Arnold, Quitman, Texas, his three children, Shana Simms (Bryce) Chariton, Iowa, Shane Arnold (Heidi) Humboldt, Iowa, and Shylo Wheeler (Jeff) Mineola, Texas, his 12 grandchildren, Lakyn Harvey (Sam) Humboldt, Iowa, Shayla Parish (Ethan) Gilmer, Texas, Jos Savage (John) Ft Worth, Texas, Brance Simms (Aldana) Altoona, Iowa, Thaylan Bowman (Erika) Houston, Texas, Nikko Wheeler, Mineola, Texas, Victoria Hughes (Brandon) Pollock, Texas, Gus Arnold, Woodland Park, Colorado, Braydon Simms, Iowa City, Iowa, Kyah Arnold, Humboldt, Iowa, Bae Arnold, Humboldt, Iowa, Cash Arnold, Humboldt, Iowa, and 8 great-grandchildren, Rhett Harvey, Scout Harvey, June Harvey, Tilly Savage, Hayden Parish, Paisley Hughes, Gertie Harvey Tansy Savage, his sister Sharon Reid, Alto, Texas, his nephew, Charley Reid (Lauren) Alto, Texas, and his 2 beloved dogs, Ranger and Boo Boo. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Arnold, 70, his mother, Evelyn Arnold, 81, and brother-in-law Butch Reid. Wake 6-8 pm, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 ,OT Allen & Son Funeral Home, 649 E San Antonio St Alto, TX. Memorial Services 11 am, Thursday June 24, 2021, carried out by Rex Hoot at Hilltop Baptist church. 325 Mill St Alto, Tx. Burial will be at Lynches Chapel Cemetery, County Road 2910 Alto, Tx. Reception to follow burial at 226 County Road 2321 Rusk, Tx.