Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angleton, TX

Charles Greg Arnold

The Cherokeean Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Greg Arnold, 68, of Quitman, Texas was called to heaven on June 19, 2020, 4:00 am, at Medical City Dallas, Dallas, after a long, tough fight with cancer. Charlie was born on January 27, 1953 in Ventura, California to Chuck and Mary Evelyn Arnold. Charlie is survived by younger sister, Sharon Reid. The family lived and children grew up in Angleton, Texas. Charlie was baptized in Calvary Baptist Church, Angleton, Texas. Charlie attended Angleton High School and graduated in 1971. Charlie was very active in his youth and was involved in many activities including hunting, fishing, singing, playing in a band, rodeo, sports, entertaining people, and forging lifelong friendships. After high school he attended Texas A&M University, where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in 1975 and a Master’s degree both in Animal Science. He was a very proud member of the Corps of Cadets Parsons Mounted Calvary. After college, he met the love of his life, Vicky Lynne Lusk, and the two were swiftly married on April 22, 1977 in Campoint, Illinois. Charlie worked for Dekalb Swine Breeders in Iowa and Illinois for nearly 30 years. He excelled throughout his career with Dekalb and was an invaluable, loyal employee and leader. Charlie, Vicky, and their children lived in Campoint, Illinois, Sycamore, Illinois, New London, Iowa, and Algona, Iowa. He retired from Dekalb at age 51 and partnered in a consulting business, Customer First Genetics, with his great friend Daryl Kunkel for several years. Charlie and Vicky retired to a hunting heaven in Derby, Iowa. In 2016 they moved on to Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas. Charlie enjoyed all sorts of hobbies throughout his lifetime. He played guitar and was an amazing singer. He loved to eat and gather with friends and family. When his kids were young they raised animals, had sheep and horses, and followed the kids around to all their activities, always coaching and nurturing his children’s interests. When the children became adults, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery, among a few. Charlie was an active member of the IBA, serving as treasurer. He helped in hosting local archery tournaments and helped launch the Chariton Archery In the Schools Program. To know him was to love him. He worked hard, played harder, and loved the hardest. He always strove for the best at whatever he did. Best husband, best dad, best friend, best papa, best brother, best uncle. The legacy he is leaving is something fierce. Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Vicky Arnold, Quitman, Texas, his three children, Shana Simms (Bryce) Chariton, Iowa, Shane Arnold (Heidi) Humboldt, Iowa, and Shylo Wheeler (Jeff) Mineola, Texas, his 12 grandchildren, Lakyn Harvey (Sam) Humboldt, Iowa, Shayla Parish (Ethan) Gilmer, Texas, Jos Savage (John) Ft Worth, Texas, Brance Simms (Aldana) Altoona, Iowa, Thaylan Bowman (Erika) Houston, Texas, Nikko Wheeler, Mineola, Texas, Victoria Hughes (Brandon) Pollock, Texas, Gus Arnold, Woodland Park, Colorado, Braydon Simms, Iowa City, Iowa, Kyah Arnold, Humboldt, Iowa, Bae Arnold, Humboldt, Iowa, Cash Arnold, Humboldt, Iowa, and 8 great-grandchildren, Rhett Harvey, Scout Harvey, June Harvey, Tilly Savage, Hayden Parish, Paisley Hughes, Gertie Harvey Tansy Savage, his sister Sharon Reid, Alto, Texas, his nephew, Charley Reid (Lauren) Alto, Texas, and his 2 beloved dogs, Ranger and Boo Boo. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Arnold, 70, his mother, Evelyn Arnold, 81, and brother-in-law Butch Reid. Wake 6-8 pm, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 ,OT Allen & Son Funeral Home, 649 E San Antonio St Alto, TX. Memorial Services 11 am, Thursday June 24, 2021, carried out by Rex Hoot at Hilltop Baptist church. 325 Mill St Alto, Tx. Burial will be at Lynches Chapel Cemetery, County Road 2910 Alto, Tx. Reception to follow burial at 226 County Road 2321 Rusk, Tx.

www.thecherokeean.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Iowa State
City
Mineola, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Illinois State
City
Angleton, TX
State
Colorado State
City
Quitman, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Rusk, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Medical City#Calvary Baptist Church#Angleton High School#Texas A M University#Dekalb Swine Breeders#Customer First Genetics#Iba#Hilltop Baptist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy