Wenatchee Police Seeking Suspects for Foothills Middle School Theft

Wenatchee Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying two male suspects seen on security footage stealing from the grounds on Foothills Middle School. According to Captain Edgar Reinfeld, a job boxes that belonged to the Wenatchee Youth Soccer Club for storing equipment was reported stolen from the Foothills Middle School park area on June 14. The box is blue and similar to what is seen on a construction site. The suspects cut the chain in order to steal the job box.