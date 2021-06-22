Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee Police Seeking Suspects for Foothills Middle School Theft

By Kalie Drago
kpq.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWenatchee Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying two male suspects seen on security footage stealing from the grounds on Foothills Middle School. According to Captain Edgar Reinfeld, a job boxes that belonged to the Wenatchee Youth Soccer Club for storing equipment was reported stolen from the Foothills Middle School park area on June 14. The box is blue and similar to what is seen on a construction site. The suspects cut the chain in order to steal the job box.

www.kpq.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Education
Wenatchee, WA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Foothills Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy