John Pawelek, Who Explored the Causes of Metastasis, Dies at 79

By Marcus A. Banks
Scientist
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mason Pawelek, a dermatology and cancer researcher at the Yale School of Medicine, died on May 31 at age 79 of an apparent heart attack. Pawelek, a past president of the Pan American Society for Pigment Cell Research, had a longstanding interest in the biological factors that regulate skin pigmentation. In recent years, he became interested in understanding what causes the skin cancer melanoma to metastasize.

