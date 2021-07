Clinicians are continually asked to do more with less. What it comes down to is more time spent in the electronic health record (EHR) and less time engaging with patients and family. An article published by the New England Journal of Medicine suggests there is a “profound lack of alignment between caregivers’ values and the reconfigured health care system.” This misalignment has contributed significantly to clinician burnout, which has reached record levels and the cost for which have skyrocketed. It is estimated that physician turnover and a reduction in clinical hours due to burnout has reached $4.6 billion a year in the U.S. That equates to $7,600 per employed physician.