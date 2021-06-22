Prescribed Burns Planned to Help Restore Native Grasslands on Austin’s Water Quality Protection Lands
AUSTIN - Prescribed burns are planned this summer season on Austin’s Water Quality Protection Lands in Hays County. The Water Quality Protection Lands (WQPL) program actively manages more than 30,000 acres to benefit the quality and quantity of water recharging the Edwards Aquifer, which provides water to both Barton Springs and to groundwater wells in Hays and Travis Counties. Austin Water Wildland Conservation Division manages the lands.www.austintexas.gov