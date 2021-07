Elnora E. Tevault, age 94, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Lakewood Assisted Living in Petersburg, Indiana. Elnora was born in Dubois County, Indiana on March 29, 1927, to Edgar and Elfrieda (Eisenhut) Leistner. The family moved to Pike County in 1933. She attended Otwell School for 12 years and lived all her life in the Otwell community. She married her husband of 38 years, Jim Tevault on February 9, 1974, and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2012.