Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

VIDEO: High dose ponatinib benefits patients with chronic myeloid leukemia

healio.com
 17 days ago

In this video Richard M. Stone, MD, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director, translation research, adult leukemia program at Dana-Farber Institute, spoke with Healio about a study that showed a three-dose schedule of ponatinib with a higher initial dose was superior to other dosing methods for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia.

www.healio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myeloid Leukemia#Dosing#Ponatinib#Medicine#Md#Harvard Medical School#Dana Farber Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study: Valvular heart disease in patients with chronic heart failure has been underestimated

Hitherto, the development of valvular heart disease in patients with chronic heart failure has been underestimated and rarely treated. This is the finding of a study conducted at the Division of Cardiology within the Department of Medicine II at Vienna General Hospital and MedUni Vienna and published in the prestigious British Medical Journal (BMJ). Mitral regurgitation was often previously interpreted as part of the progression of heart failure rather than a treatable disease in its own right.
CancerMedical News Today

What to know about chronic myeloid leukemia in children

Chronic myeloid leukemia, or chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a type of cancer. It affects parts of the bone marrow that form immune cells, red blood cells, and platelets. If someone has chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), they get ill frequently as their white blood cells do not work as they should. They may feel tired and weak because of repeat infections. They also may have swelling and pain in places where the cancerous cells build up, such as their lymph nodes, bones and joints, and abdomen.
Cancerverywellhealth.com

Causes and Risk Factors of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

At the heart of acute myeloid leukemia is a DNA mutation in a stem cell in the bone marrow. This is where red and white blood cells, as well as platelets, are made. The disordered white blood cells, which would normally fight infections, are too immature to do so. As...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist Medication Insights: Azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Azacitidine (Onureg) was approved by the FDA in September 2020 as a maintenance therapy for acute myeloid leukemia. A 2020 study found that patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that has gone into remission following initial chemotherapy remained in remission longer and had improved overall survival (OS) if they took a pill form of azacitidine as a maintenance treatment. The randomized, international phase 3 clinical trial showed was the first to show an AML maintenance treatment had such a strong benefit for patients. Azacitidine was quickly adopted in practices as a standard part of care.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Early Study of CYNK-001 Expands to Include R/R Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cohort

Patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia will now be assesses with the off-the-shelf cell therapy CYNK-001 after a case of conversion to minimal residual disease negativity at its highest dose level. Patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will now be assesses with the off-the-shelf cell therapy CYNK-001 after a...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Frontline Management of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

A key opinion leader in hematology oncology provides an overview of treatment options for patients with newly diagnosed CLL and discusses factors to consider when monitoring patients for disease relapse. Jeff Sharman, MD: With regard to this patient’s treatment when she was newly diagnosed, there’s really no doubt that BTK...
cancernetwork.com

Patient-Reported Outcomes With Atezolizumab/Bevacizumab Indicative of Benefit in Unresectable HCC

Patients with HCC who received atezolizumab/bevacizumab experienced a positive quality of life and improved disease symptoms vs sorafenib. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus bevacizumab (Avastin) was found to increase quality of life and improve disease symptoms in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) over sorafenib (Nexavar), according to patient-reported outcomes (PROs) data from the phase 3 IMbrave150 trial (NCT03434379).
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Dr Laurie Slovarp Discusses the Patient Journey for Chronic Cough

Patients with a chronic cough that persists even after treatment usually see a few specialists and have lingering triggers that cause their cough, explained Laurie Slovarp, PhD, CCC-SLP, associate professor in the School of Speech, Language, Hearing, and Occupational Sciences at University of Montana. Patients with a chronic cough that...
CancerNature.com

Increasing recognition and emerging therapies argue for dedicated clinical trials in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a clonal hematopoietic stem cell disorder with overlapping features of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN). Median overall survival of this aggressive myeloid malignancy is only 2–3 years, with a 15–30% risk of acute leukemic transformation. The paucity of clinical trials specifically designed for CMML has made therapeutic management of CMML patients challenging. As a result, treatment paradigms for CMML patients are largely borrowed from MDS and MPN. The standard of care still relies on hydroxyurea, hypomethylating agents (HMA), and allogeneic stem cell transplantation, this latter option remaining the only potentially curative therapy. To date, approved drugs for CMML treatment are HMA, including azacitidine, decitabine, and more recently the oral combination of decitabine and cedazuridine. However, HMA treatment does not meaningfully alter the natural course of this disease. New treatment approaches for improving CMML-associated cytopenias or targeting the CMML malignant clone are emerging. More than 25 therapeutic agents are currently being evaluated in phase 1 or phase 2 clinical trials for CMML and other myeloid malignancies, often in combination with a HMA backbone. Several novel agents, such as sotatercept, ruxolitinib, lenzilumab, and tagraxofusp have shown promising clinical efficacy in CMML. Current evidence supports the idea that effective treatment in CMML will likely require combination therapy targeting multiple pathways, which emphasizes the need for additional new therapeutic options. This review focuses on recent therapeutic advances and innovative treatment strategies in CMML, including global and molecularly targeted approaches. We also discuss what may help to make progress in the design of rationally derived and disease-modifying therapies for CMML.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Paclitaxel and GSK2636771 Combo Shows Benefit in Certain Patients with Gastric Cancer

The combination of paclitaxel and GSK2636771 showed encouraging antitumor activity and a manageable toxicity profile and in patients with PTEN-deficient advanced gastric cancer who progressed after first line chemotherapy. The combination of paclitaxel (Abraxane) and GSK2636771 showed encouraging antitumor activity and a manageable toxicity profile and in patients with PTEN-deficient...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

PCI may benefit high-risk patients with spontaneous coronary artery dissection

More extensive stenting improved coronary perfusion and reduced myocardial injury among high-risk patients with spontaneous coronary artery dissection, but was linked to elevated risk for procedural complications, researchers reported. “Taken together, these data suggest that PCI should remain the reserve of high-risk [spontaneous coronary artery dissection] presentations,” Deevia Kotecha, of...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Ibrutinib + Venetoclax Promising for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Combination therapy with ibrutinib and venetoclax seems beneficial for patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Oncology. Nitin Jain, M.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and colleagues enrolled 80 previously untreated patients with...
Diseases & TreatmentsHouston Chronicle

Living with chronic cough: A patient's perspective

(BPT) - Did you know that approximately 5% of adults in the United States live with chronic cough? Although the condition can affect both women and men, the typical person with chronic cough is a woman in her 50s. A cough is a reflex your body uses to protect your...
Cancerhealio.com

Convalescent plasma shows survival benefit for patients with blood cancer, COVID-19

Convalescent plasma treatment appeared associated with a reduction in 30-day mortality among patients with hematologic malignancies hospitalized for COVID-19, according to study results published in JAMA Oncology. “In patients with blood cancers who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, it would appear that convalescent plasma may be of benefit,” Jeremy L....
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

First Patient Dosed With Gadeta's Gamma Delta TCR Cell Therapy

UTRECHT, Netherlands and BOSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadeta B.V., a clinical-stage company developing innovative, gamma delta (γδ) T-cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for cancer patients, today announced the dosing of the first patient with GDT-002 (formerly labelled TEG002), a potential first-in-class cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer. The...
Aurora, COpharmacytimes.com

Chronic Inflammation Can Serve as A Key Factor in The Development of Leukemia, Other Blood Cancers

Two studies by the University of Colorado Cancer Center provided an analysis for the theory of adaptive oncogenesis. In 2 recent studies by the University of Colorado (CU) Cancer Center in Aurora, Colorado, there are many insights into how chronic inflammation can serve as the key to developing leukemia and other blood cancers, according to an author at the university.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Interleukin-6 antagonists benefit hospitalized patients with COVID-19

Findings from a study published today [6 July] in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) have prompted new World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to use interleukin-6 antagonists in patients with severe or critical COVID-19 along with corticosteroids. A new analysis of 27 randomized trials involving nearly 11,000 patients...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. O’Malley on the Efficacy of Pembrolizumab in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

David M. O'Malley, MD, discusses the efficacy of pembrolizumab in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. David M. O'Malley, MD, a professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Ohio State University (OSU)College of Medicine, director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, and co-director of the Gynecologic Oncology Phase I Program at The OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center–James, discusses the efficacy of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy