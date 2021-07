Dr Shannon Westin, of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, considers how far treatment for ovarian cancer has come since she was in medical school, and speaks to the areas that still need to be addressed. Westin reflects on progress made over the past decade, including the addition of PARP inhibitors and antiangiogenic agents. She has been amazed by advances in individualized therapy that give her the ability to select treatment options based on the patient in front of her and the molecular characteristics of that patient's tumor. There's still a long way to go, but Westin hopes that further developments can lead to improved outcomes for the population of patients for whom there currently is no biomarker.