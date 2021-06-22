Has Mandan’s Fort Lincoln Trolley Made It’s Last Whistlestop?

Every year on the 4th of July in Bismarck, there's at least a couple of big parties that you may or may not have heard about. These parties and fireworks shows would rival anything that you would see in a big city like Fargo, Grand Forks or anywhere else. National bands, booze and big-time fireworks. Sounds fun right? The only problem, they are by invitation only. The who's who of Bismarck get to attend. No invitation? You're not getting in. However, there may be away for you to enjoy some of the show. More on that in a minute.