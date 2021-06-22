Cancel
Mandan, ND

Has Mandan’s Fort Lincoln Trolley Made It’s Last Whistlestop?

By Scott McGowan
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 18 days ago
"Everything dies, baby that's a fact. Maybe, everything that dies, one day comes back." B. Springsteen. It's a line out of the Bruce Springsteen song "Atlantic City" and from the very first time I heard the song, the lyric has always stuck with me. I'm sure I say it or think it every couple of weeks. Things can't be made to last forever, time conquers all. I just discovered yesterday, that time has indeed caught up to the Fort Lincoln Trolley. I arrived in Mandan in 2001 and assumed the Fort Lincoln Trolley had been there for y'know...forever.

Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

