Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

VIDEO: Prolonged bevacizumab failed to improve survival in certain gynecologic cancers

healio.com
 17 days ago

In this video, Stephen C. Rubin, MD, professor and chief of the division of gynecologic oncology and Grotzinger-Raab Chair in Surgical Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, spoke with Healio about a study evaluating the optimal treatment duration of bevacizumab combined with carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with primary epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer or peritoneal cancer.

www.healio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Ovarian Cancer#Fox Chase Cancer Center#Md#Carboplatin
Related
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Antibiotics plus prednisolone do not improve survival in alcoholic hepatitis

Amoxicillin/clavulanate plus prednisolone in severe alcoholic hepatitis do not improve survival at 2 months, according to a presentation at the International Liver Congress. “A 30-day course of antibiotics associated to prednisolone does not improve 2-month survival in patients with severe alcoholic hepatitis and a [model for end-stage liver disease score (MELD)] score greater than 21,” Alexandre Louvet, PhD, professor of hepatology in the gastroenterology department of the University Hospital of Lille, France, said during his presentation. “The incidence of hepatorenal syndrome, survival at 3 and 6 months, probability of treatment response and having a MELD score lower than 17 are not affected by antibiotics. The use of antibiotics was safe.”
targetedonc.com

PODCAST PREVIEW: Modern Strategies Are Improving Immunotherapy in Cancer

An excerpt from the Targeted Talks highlights the interest in PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 antibodies, their mechanisms of action, and the potential they bring to the immunotherapy field. In this excerpt from the third episode, second season, of the Targeted Talks podcast, Jason Luke, MD, an associate professor of medicine in...
CancerMedscape News

Detecting Colorectal Cancer Before Age 40 Yields Small Survival Benefit

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - New research suggests a small survival benefit for people with early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC), particularly those aged 35 to 39 years, compared with diagnosis at later ages. The findings "reinforce the importance of early CRC detection in the younger population," Dr. En Cheng of the...
Tampa, FLtargetedonc.com

Overall Survival Improved With 177 Lu-Dotatate for Patients With Progressive Midgut NETs

Final overall survival and long-term safety results of the phase 3 NETTER-1 trial were presented during the World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021. There is no doubt that survival outcomes for patients with progressive midgut NETs have improved dramatically [with 177Lu-Dotatate],” according to Jonathan R. Strosberg, MD, head of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Division and Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology Research Program at Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida.
Cancerhealio.com

VIDEO: Vaccine appears promising in ovarian cancer

In this video, Robert Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS, chief scientific officer of US Oncology Research, spoke with Healio about research that demonstrated the potential of a novel vaccine as front-line maintenance therapy in advanced-stage ovarian cancer. Specifically, the vaccine — gemogenovatucel-T (Gradalis Inc.) — was well-tolerated and showed clinical benefit...
Bethesda, MDMedicalXpress

Survival up for colon cancer patients in U.S. military health system

(HealthDay)—Patients with colon cancer who are in the U.S. military health system, with universal health care, have better survival than those in the general U.S. population, according to a study published online June 23 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. Jie Lin, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Uniformed Services University of...
Canceronclive.com

Sarcoma, the “Forgotten Cancer”: Examining What’s Needed to Improve Care

Sarcomas, all together, have an incidence of less than 5/100,000 persons per year, according to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program. Compare that with breast cancer, which impacts 129.1/100,000 women per year, or lung cancer, which has an incidence of 53.1/100,000 persons per year. Sarcomas, all together, have an...
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

UH Cancer Center helps improve survivors’ lives

Investigators at the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center have conducted various clinical trials with the hope of positively impacting survivorship among those diagnosed with cancer. These studies seek to decrease cancer mortality through improving the treatments and care of cancer patients and the quality of life for cancer survivors. In...
Diseases & TreatmentsUroToday

Optimal Patient Selection for Treatment with Radium-223 in mCRPC Towards Improved Overall Survival and Improved Quality of Life - Brenda Martone

Brenda Martone and Alicia Morgans discuss the positioning of radium-223 in the treatment of patients with bone-only mCRPC. Brenda emphasizes that radium-223 is approved for symptomatic bone-only disease and that this includes many symptoms including fatigue, loss of appetite, and others that are not limited to bone-related pain. This is approved in a broad population and needs to be considered in the sequence of treatments before a patient may advance to soft tissue disease too. This is a bone-targeted treatment that improves overall survival and quality of life in these patients. She emphasizes using it earlier in treatment to ensure the bone marrow is strong and that the patient has the opportunity to benefit from this treatment. Alicia also shares the importance of using radium-223 in combination with bone health agents. Brenda discusses how they have incorporated Nuclear Medicine into the process of care and the collaboration in managing the patient through the six cycles of Radim-223 therapy.
Newswise

Researchers Explore Potential Biomarker for Rare Gynecological Cancers in Long Non-Coding RNAs

Newswise — Long Non-Codign RNAs (lncRNAs) are detectable in body fluids, such as the blood, saliva, and urine, and are therefore emerging as a novel method for cancer diagnosis, but few studies have explored the link between lncRNAs and choriocarcinoma (CC), a rare but serious type of cancer affecting the female reproductive organs. Because CC is important to diagnose early, researchers have conducted a review of the current research on lncRNAs in gestational CC, and how such a link may be applied to future diagnostic tools and therapeutic strategies.
Cancerpharmatimes.com

MSD’s Keytruda scores EU approval in certain oesophageal cancer patients

MSD’s immunotherapy Keytruda has received approval from the European Commission (EC) in combination with chemotherapy as a first line treatment for certain oesophageal cancer patients. The EC has authorised Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with platinum- or fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy for the initial treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic...
Cancerhealio.com

VIDEO: Pafolacianine sodium improves intraoperative imaging in ovarian cancer

In this video, Janos L. Tanyi, MD, PhD discussed findings from a study evaluating pafolacianine sodium combined with intraoperative near-infrared fluorescence imaging in patients with ovarian cancer. Tanyi, an assistant professor in the department of gynecologic oncology at the University of Pennsylvania, presented data from the phase 3, randomized, multicenter,...
cancernetwork.com

Patient-Reported Outcomes With Atezolizumab/Bevacizumab Indicative of Benefit in Unresectable HCC

Patients with HCC who received atezolizumab/bevacizumab experienced a positive quality of life and improved disease symptoms vs sorafenib. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus bevacizumab (Avastin) was found to increase quality of life and improve disease symptoms in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) over sorafenib (Nexavar), according to patient-reported outcomes (PROs) data from the phase 3 IMbrave150 trial (NCT03434379).
biospace.com

Swiss Biopharma’s Future Threatened After Cancer Drug Study Fails to Meet Goals

Swiss biopharmaceutical company Polyphor has announced that its clinical trial on a potential cure for breast cancer did not meet co-primary endpoints. In a press release, the firm said that there has been no improvement in the results for FORTRESS, its Phase III global study on the possibility of using balixafortide (POL6326) and eribulin to treat patients who have HER2 negative, locally recurrent, or metastatic breast cancer. In its early analysis, the combination of balixafortide and eribulin did not show any significant difference in the objective response rate (ORR) compared to using just eribulin, even after six months of observations. The result was 13 percent versus 13.7 percent.
Cancercancerhealth.com

Nivolumab-Based Combinations Improve Survival in Advanced Esophageal Cancer

For some people with advanced esophageal cancer, two immunotherapy-based combination therapies are more effective than chemotherapy alone, which is the current standard treatment, according to the results of a large clinical trial. The combination therapies evaluated in the trial were the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo) plus chemotherapy and nivolumab...
CancerScience Daily

Cancer cells eat themselves to survive

University of Copenhagen - The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. To survive life threatening injuries, cancer cells use a technique in which they eat parts of the membrane surrounding them. This is shown for the first time in research from a team of Danish researchers. It is the membrane...
CancerEurekAlert

JNCCN study recommends improvements for cancer care at network sites

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [July 6, 2021] -- New research in the June 2021 issue of JNCCN--Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network assesses the quality of cancer care delivered through extended sites coordinated by some of the country's largest cancer centers. The study was developed to implement strategies for disseminating discoveries and expanding access to the highest quality cancer care as part of AACI's Network Care Initiative, established by former AACI President Stanton L. Gerson, MD, Director of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. Results were calculated based on responses to a mixed-methods survey answered by 69 cancer centers between September 2017 and December 2018, at which time 56 reported at least one network practice site.
Stamford Advocate

Roswell Park Experts Highlight Opportunities to Improve Outcomes for People with Gastroesophageal Cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Two Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center experts were invited to present new insights on treatment of gastroesophageal cancers during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021. In their talks, both presented July 1, the Roswell Park physician-researchers highlighted easily adoptable methods that may help other clinicians to provide care supporting improved patient outcomes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy