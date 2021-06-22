VIDEO: Prolonged bevacizumab failed to improve survival in certain gynecologic cancers
In this video, Stephen C. Rubin, MD, professor and chief of the division of gynecologic oncology and Grotzinger-Raab Chair in Surgical Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, spoke with Healio about a study evaluating the optimal treatment duration of bevacizumab combined with carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with primary epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer or peritoneal cancer.www.healio.com