The new leukemia patient surprised Dr. Vamsi Kota with her request. "She said, 'I need to get better by a month and a half," he said. "Nobody has ever told me that before." But Dr. Cassie Mitchell was determined to qualify for her second Paralympics in 2016, and she did so despite the cancer and subsequent pneumonia. Now as she prepares for the Paralympics in Tokyo in August, she was visiting Kota Tuesday at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University to discuss how to handle her ongoing chemotherapy for chronic myeloid leukemia.