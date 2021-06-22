This hipster photo studio in Geylang is all about old-school photography

In a world where, as we’re endlessly reminded, “everyone is a photographer”, where even our elderly relatives are posting quirky images that can pass for “experimental photography” (and more power to them), what is there left for the actual professional experimental photographer to do? Nothing so mundane as simply taking a photograph, judging by recent exhibitions of the Deutsche Börse Prize, the Turner Prize of photography, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. With short-listed artists regularly exhibiting films, books and archival installations, to which they’ve often made no physical contribution themselves, it’s as though today’s photographers (or “artists working with photography”, as they would no doubt prefer to call themselves) no longer regard the single, inalienably powerful, self-created image – which most of us still think of as the mainstay of photography – as a valid or even an achievable aim.