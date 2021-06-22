Cancel
Cancer

Tislelizumab improves overall survival vs. chemotherapy for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

 17 days ago

Tislelizumab improved overall survival compared with investigator-chosen standard chemotherapy in patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, according to data from a phase 3 study presented at ASCO21. Further, as a second line treatment, tislelizumab had a more favorable safety profile than ICC. "Based on this result, tislelizumab presents as the...

CancerMedicalXpress

Platinum-chemotherapy can enhance the treatment resistance of ovarian cancer cells

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet have discovered how platinum chemotherapy can enhance the treatment resistance of ovarian cancer cells, by progressively changing the cancer cell-intrinsic adhesion signaling and cell-surrounding microenvironment. Platinum chemotherapy is standard treatment in ovarian cancers, but treatment resistance commonly develops. The extracellular matrix (ECM)-derived biochemical and mechanical cues...
Tampa, FLtargetedonc.com

Overall Survival Improved With 177 Lu-Dotatate for Patients With Progressive Midgut NETs

Final overall survival and long-term safety results of the phase 3 NETTER-1 trial were presented during the World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021. There is no doubt that survival outcomes for patients with progressive midgut NETs have improved dramatically [with 177Lu-Dotatate],” according to Jonathan R. Strosberg, MD, head of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Division and Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology Research Program at Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida.
Canceronclive.com

Cemiplimab Approved in Europe for PD-L1+ NSCLC, Basal Cell Carcinoma

The European Commission has granted approval to cemiplimab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumor cells have at least 50% PD-L1 expression and no EGFR, ALK, or ROS1 aberrations and are ineligible for definitive chemoradiation. The European Commission has granted approval...
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Treatment outcomes in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

Oncotarget published "Insulin-like growth factor 1/Child-Turcotte-Pugh composite score as a predictor of treatment outcomes in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma treated with sorafenib" which reported that this study investigated the association of the IGF/CTP score with overall survival and progression-free survival of HCC patients treated with sorafenib. The authors calculated...
Diseases & TreatmentsUroToday

Optimal Patient Selection for Treatment with Radium-223 in mCRPC Towards Improved Overall Survival and Improved Quality of Life - Brenda Martone

Brenda Martone and Alicia Morgans discuss the positioning of radium-223 in the treatment of patients with bone-only mCRPC. Brenda emphasizes that radium-223 is approved for symptomatic bone-only disease and that this includes many symptoms including fatigue, loss of appetite, and others that are not limited to bone-related pain. This is approved in a broad population and needs to be considered in the sequence of treatments before a patient may advance to soft tissue disease too. This is a bone-targeted treatment that improves overall survival and quality of life in these patients. She emphasizes using it earlier in treatment to ensure the bone marrow is strong and that the patient has the opportunity to benefit from this treatment. Alicia also shares the importance of using radium-223 in combination with bone health agents. Brenda discusses how they have incorporated Nuclear Medicine into the process of care and the collaboration in managing the patient through the six cycles of Radim-223 therapy.
Cancerpharmatimes.com

Sanofi, Regeneron's Libtayo cleared for basal cell carcinoma

Sanofi and Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) has won a green light in Europe as the first immunotherapy to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma (BCC). Specifically, the drug has been approved to treat patients who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Recurrent autoimmune hepatitis after liver transplantation impacts graft, overall survival

Recurrent autoimmune hepatitis after liver transplantation affected graft and overall survival, according to a presentation at the International Liver Congress. “Recurrent autoimmune hepatitis following liver transplantation is clinically meaningful and associates with younger age at transplant, use of mycophenolate mofetil as immunosuppression after transplant, [sex] mismatch and higher immunoglobulin G after transplant,” Aldo J. Montano-Loza, MD, MSc, PhD, from the division of gastroenterology and liver unit, University of Alberta, Canada, said during his presentation. “Recurrent disease impacts graft and overall survival, highlighting the need for improvement in management strategies.”
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Urothelial carcinoma in the era of immune checkpoint inhibitors

Immunotherapy. 2021 Jun 29. doi: 10.2217/imt-2021-0042. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer is the seventh most frequent cancer worldwide. The majority of patients present with nonmuscle invasive disease, while 20% of the patients are diagnosed with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The treatment of nonmuscle invasive disease is endoscopic resection followed by intravesical adjuvant treatment for high risk patients. The standard treatment of localized muscle-invasive disease is neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by radical cystectomy. Platinum-based chemotherapy is the first-line treatment in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Immune checkpoint inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of metastatic urothelial carcinoma as second-line treatment or first-line in platinum-ineligible patients. Recently, pembrolizumab have been approved in BCG-refractory nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer. This review summarizes the current evidence concerning immunotherapy in the treatment of urothelial carcinoma.
Cancercancerhealth.com

Nivolumab-Based Combinations Improve Survival in Advanced Esophageal Cancer

For some people with advanced esophageal cancer, two immunotherapy-based combination therapies are more effective than chemotherapy alone, which is the current standard treatment, according to the results of a large clinical trial. The combination therapies evaluated in the trial were the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo) plus chemotherapy and nivolumab...
CancerEurekAlert

Poorer survival in obese colorectal cancer patients possibly linked to lower chemotherapy doses

Lugano, Switzerland, 2 July 2021 - Obese patients with colorectal cancer receive lower cumulative doses of adjuvant chemotherapy, relative to their body surface area (BSA), than non-obese patients, show results from a large meta-analysis reported at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021 (1). Further findings showed that cumulative relative chemotherapy dose was associated with survival so may explain the poorer survival that has been seen in obese patients receiving adjuvant chemotherapy for colorectal cancer. (2)
ScienceNature.com

PD-L1 expression, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, mismatch repair deficiency, EGFR alteration and HPV infection in sinonasal squamous cell carcinoma

The antitumor efficacies of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and the usefulness of potential predictive markers such as programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression, density of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and microsatellite instability (MSI) in sinonasal squamous cell carcinoma (SNSCC) have not been fully elucidated. We retrospectively analyzed 131 SNSCCs with immunohistochemistry for PD-L1 expression, TIL subpopulations and loss of mismatch repair (MMR) proteins as a surrogate for MSI-high. We also comprehensively evaluated the mutual relationships among these immuno-markers, high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene status, and KRAS mutation. PD-L1 expression (tumor proportion score ≥ 1%) was detected in 60 (45.8%) SNSCC cases and was significantly associated with worse overall survival (OS) (p = 0.0240). High density of cluster of differentiation 8 (CD8)-positive TILs was significantly associated with better progression-free survival (PFS) (p = 0.0368), and high density of forkhead box protein P3-positive TILs was significantly associated with better PFS and OS (p = 0.0007 and 0.0143, respectively). With respect to the combination of CD8 + TIL and PD-L1 expression, the high-CD8/PD-L1-negative group showed the most favorable prognosis, whereas the low-CD8/PD-L1-positive group showed the worst prognosis. MMR loss was detected in 3 (2.3%) of the 131 cases. HPV infection (6.1%), EGFR mutation (14.5%), EGFR copy number gain (26%), and MMR loss were essentially mutually exclusive; patients in these molecular groups showed significant differences in prognosis but not in the degree of PD-L1 expression or TILs. Among the nine ICI-treated patients, three (33.3%) were responders, and the EGFR-wild type cases (n = 7) showed better clinical responses to an ICI compared to the EGFR-mutant cases (n = 2). Among the patients with residual/recurrent EGFR-wild type tumors (n = 43), ICI treatment significantly improved OS (p = 0.0281). The results suggest that the evaluation of immuno-markers and molecular subclassification may be helpful for prognostic prediction and selecting an individualized therapeutic strategy for patients with SNSCC.
Healthhealio.com

FDA approves Keytruda for locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

The FDA expanded the approval of pembrolizumab to include treatment of patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma not curable by surgery or radiation, according to the agent’s manufacturer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) — an anti-PD-1 therapy — already had been approved for treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic...
Canceradvancedsciencenews.com

Better photothermal therapy to improve bladder cancer survival

Agents for enhanced penetration and photothermal ablation of bladder cancer. Bladder cancer affects more than 1.5 million people worldwide and has an average five-year survival rate of approximately 70%. It is expensive to treat because patients often need multiple endoscopies and surgeries plus chemotherapy in which the drugs are administered directly to the bladder through a catheter.
Medical & BiotechScience Daily

New treatment options for deadliest of cancers

Scientists have uncovered a new way to target a mutant protein which can cause the deadliest of cancers in humans. The mutated form of the RAS protein has been referred to as the 'Death Star' because of its ability to resist treatments and is found in 96 percent of pancreatic cancers and 54 percent of colorectal cancers.
CancerScience Now

Bacterial cytoplasmic membranes synergistically enhance the antitumor activity of autologous cancer vaccines

You are currently viewing the abstract. Cancer vaccines based on resected tumors from patients have gained great interest as an individualized cancer treatment strategy. However, eliciting a robust therapeutic effect with personalized vaccines remains a challenge because of the weak immunogenicity of autologous tumor antigens. Utilizing exogenous prokaryotic constituents that act as adjuvants to enhance immunogenicity is a promising strategy to overcome this limitation. However, nonspecific stimulation of the immune system may elicit an undesirable immunopathological state. To specifically trigger sufficient antitumor reactivity without notable adverse effects, we developed an antigen and adjuvant codelivery nanoparticle vaccine based on Escherichia coli cytoplasmic membranes (EMs) and tumor cell membranes (TMs) from resected autologous tumor tissue. Introduction of the EM into the hybrid membrane nanoparticle vaccines (HM-NPs) induced dendritic cell maturation, thus activating splenic T cells. HM-NPs showed efficacy in immunogenic CT26 colon and 4T1 breast tumor mouse models and also efficiently induced tumor regression in B16-F10 melanoma and EMT6 breast tumor mouse models. Furthermore, HM-NPs provoked a strong tumor-specific immune response, which not only extended postoperative animal survival but also conferred long-term protection (up to 3 months) against tumor rechallenge in a CT26 colon tumor mouse model. Specific depletion of different immune cell populations revealed that CD8+ T and NK cells were crucial to the vaccine-elicited tumor regression. Individualized autologous tumor antigen vaccines based on effective activation of the innate immune system by bacterial cytoplasmic membranes hold great potential for personalized treatment of postoperative patients with cancer.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Identification of key classification features of early cervical squamous cell carcinoma.

Despite the tremendous progress in molecular analysis of pan-cancer, little is known regarding molecular classification of cervical squamous cell carcinoma. In this study, we adopted a multi-omics approach to identify potential key classification features of cervical squamous cell carcinoma. Specifically, we analyzed mRNA, and microRNA (miRNA) expression data, as well as DNA methylation and copy number variation in cervical squamous cell carcinoma cases, using datasets obtained from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Moreover, we identified molecules in each dimension, as well as integrated and clustered filtered classification features, and used them to distinguish different subtypes. The resulting key classification features were used to establish a classification model for cervical squamous cell carcinoma. Our results revealed two cervical squamous cell carcinoma subtypes, with significant differences across clinical survival levels, as well as 8 key classification features of cervical squamous cell carcinomas. These findings are expected to provide important references for early classification of cervical squamous cell carcinoma and identification of classification markers.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Anti-cancer effects of baicalein on cervical carcinoma cells through down-regulation of the ERK/p38/MAPK pathway.

Y H Luo, L Zhang, M Y Wang, J Fang, J Y Xia, X L Yu. The objective of this study was to investigate the effects of baicalein on apoptosis of HeLa human cervical cancer (CC) cells and to elucidate the underlying mechanism. HeLa cells were treated with 20, 50, 100, or 200μmol/L baicalein for 24, 36, and 48 hours, and CCK-8 assays were used to detect cell viability, and flow cytometry was performed to assess apoptosis rate. Reverse-transcription quantitative PCR was used to measure ERK1/2, p38, and JNK mRNA levels in HeLa cells, and western blotting was performed tomeasure ERK1/2, p38, and JNK protein levels. The CCK-8 assay showed that the OD value of HeLa cells gradually decreased with increasing baicalein concentrations (P<0.01) and treatment time (P<0.01). These results indicated a negative time- and dose-dependent effect of baicalein on HeLa cells. Baicalein treatment of HeLa cells significantly increased apoptosis rate (P<0.01). In HeLa cells treated with 50 or 200μmol/L baicalein for 24 h, expression levels of ERK1/2 and p38 mRNA were significantly reduced, whereas that of JNK mRNA was increased (P<0.01). The levels of phosphorylated ERK1/2 and p38 were significantly reduced, and the level of JNK protein was increased (P<0.01). Taken together, baicalein appeared to exert anti-cancer effects on HeLa cells through induction of apoptosis and regulation of the ERK/p38/mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway.
Public Healthhealio.com

Patients with multiple myeloma show ‘suboptimal’ responses to COVID-19 vaccination

Patients with multiple myeloma mounted suboptimal and variable antibody responses to the messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to study results published in Cancer Cell. Additionally, patients who had not contracted COVID-19 before messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccination were more likely to have delayed and suboptimal vaccine responses, and those on active cancer treatment had significantly lower antibody levels after both vaccine doses.
Cancer Health

Myth Buster: Can a Biopsy Spread Cancer?

Seeding—the transfer of tumor cells from a dislodged biopsy needle—is not impossible but very rare, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). One review of studies in BJU International found the incidence to be less than 1%. Another study, in Gut, found no increased risk of dying among people with pancreatic cancer who had biopsies. A 2019 study in Urology found no evidence of seeding at all among 42 patients with bladder cancer followed for 28 months.

