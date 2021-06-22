Exciting LEGO Luigi Starter Kit will Introduce Co-op to LEGO Mario
With the launch of Lego Luigi‘s starter kit more than a month away, LEGO has announced that the LEGO figure will introduce a co-op mode to both Nintendo LEGO figures. That’s right if you already have a LEGO Mario figure and you’re planning to get the LEGO set of Mario‘s taller sibling this August then they’ll be able to interact with each other right out of the box. Two people can play with both figures in the interactive LEGO Super Mario stages in ‘two-player action’ in either co-operative or competitive play.www.cgmagonline.com