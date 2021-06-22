Cancel
Aviation's contribution to cutting climate change likely to be small

Science Daily
 17 days ago

Although the emissions targets for aviation are in line with the overall goals of the Paris Agreement, there is a high likelihood that the climate impact of aviation will not meet these goals, according to a new study. Aviation is an important contributor to the global economy, but contributes to...

Phys.org

Researchers propose a scheme that treats carbon emissions like financial debt

The recent extreme heat in the Western United States and Canada may seem remarkable now, but events like these are made more likely, and more severe, under climate change. The consequences are likely to be far-reaching, with overwhelmingly negative impacts on land and ocean ecosystems, biodiversity, food production and the built environment.
ScienceIdaho8.com

Climate change altered the size of human bodies

The average body size of humans has fluctuated significantly over the last million years and is linked to a changing climate, according to research published Thursday. A team of researchers led by the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and the University of Tübingen in Germany gathered measurements of brain and body size for more than 300 fossils from the Homo genus or family, to which modern day humans — Homo sapiens — belong.
Frankfort, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Europe's central bank intensifies focus on climate change

FRANKFORT, Germany -- The European Central Bank has adopted a new approach to managing the economy that would allow the bank to tolerate transitory periods of inflation moderately above its 2% goal and to take greater account of climate change in its forecasting and stimulus programs. The new strategy announced...
WildlifeWXYZ

Researchers study climate change’s impact on animals

New research is trying to answer the question: are animals adjusting to climate change as well as humans?. Michael Dillon is a professor of zoology and physiology at the University of Wyoming and published a recent paper looking into the issue as a way to determine the longevity of certain species.
AgriculturePosted by
CNN

Farmers like me want to join fight against climate change. But we need help

(CNN) — The record drought scorching the western US -- including my state, North Dakota -- is becoming an all-too-familiar story. For farmers like me, it seems like nowadays we have more bad years than good. Every season brings another unprecedented catastrophe, affecting crops regionally or all around the country. Remember the record winter storm in Texas, only four months ago? It caused $600 million in agricultural losses, according to Texas A&M University. In addition to the current megadrought, which analysts describe as the worst in 1,200 years, in the past three years alone farmers have seen record floods in the Midwest, "derecho" storms that brought hurricane-force winds to Iowa and Illinois, and the largest ever wildfire season in California, not to mention other deluges, droughts and localized disasters that barely registered in the news cycle.
Environmentmartechseries.com

Sustainability Blame Game: Consumers More Likely to Think their Country is Suffering from, Rather than Causing, Climate Change

Consumers around the globe are more likely to think that their country is suffering from climate change than causing it, according to research from the newly-released Mintel Sustainability Barometer. An average of 44% of consumers globally say the country where they live is suffering from climate change, while an average of 33% believe that the country where they live is contributing to climate change.
EnvironmentScience Daily

Without strong mitigation measures, climate change will increase temperature-attributable mortality in Europe

Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) Various studies have suggested that global warming will lead to a decrease in cold-attributable mortality and an increase in deaths caused by heat. Now, a new study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has concluded that, if strong mitigation measures are not implemented immediately, overall temperature-related mortality in Europe will increase in the coming decades. According to the new study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, the decline in cold-attributable deaths will not offset the expected rapid increase in heat-related mortality.
EnvironmentScience Daily

Dealing with global carbon debt

As atmospheric concentrations of CO2 continue to rise, we are putting future generations at risk of having to deal with a massive carbon debt. IIASA researchers and international colleagues are calling for immediate action to establish responsibility for carbon debt by implementing carbon removal obligations, for example, during the upcoming revision of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

UB team analyzes the impact of climate change in dry and hot periods in the Pyrenees

A team of the University of Barcelona has analysed for the first time what the dry and hot periods could be like in the area of the Pyrenees depending on different greenhouse emission scenarios. The results, published in the journal Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, show that under an intermediate scenario, where these emissions that accelerate the climate change could be limited, there would not be a rise in long-lasting dry episodes, but temperatures would rise during these periods. On the other hand, if those emissions were not reduced during the 21st century, the summer no-rain periods would last an average of five more and, in addition, they would go with a rise of temperatures 6ºC over the current ones in the Pyrenees. According to the authors, these results would involve "a potential increase in environmental risks such as wildfires, crop yield losses, negative effects on biodiversity and water resources, etc.".
Environmentmainepublic.org

Climate & The Pandemic: Effects of the Pandemic on Climate Change & Lessons Learned about Global Crises

Our panel examines what was learned about climate change during pandemic, including: how much reduced human activity affected the rate of climate change, and what the response to the global pandemic says about the potential for climate action. We’ll also hear about the status of Maine’s climate action plan, and what impact the pandemic has had on the state’s progress.
Environmenteenews.net

Heat wave 'virtually impossible' without climate change

The blistering heat wave that scorched the Pacific Northwest last month would have been "virtually impossible" without the influence of climate change, scientists say. In fact, it was nearly impossible even with it. That's according to a new study from World Weather Attribution, a climate research initiative that investigates the...
EnvironmentNature.com

Climate change made North America’s deadly heatwave 150 times more likely

Rising global temperatures probably contributed to a week of record-breaking heat in Canada and the United States. You have full access to this article via your institution. The devastating heatwave that struck parts of Canada and the United States late last month would have been extremely unlikely without global warming, researchers have concluded.
Global WarmingWashington Times

Media, politicians, and scientists skew climate data

Mark Twain has supposedly quipped that: “What gets us into trouble is not what we don’t know. It’s what we know for sure that ain’t so.”. Challenging what we know for sure about climate change is “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” by Steven E. Koonin. Dr. Koonin was Undersecretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy during the Obama Administration. His in-depth understanding of the complexity of climate change is quite apparent in Unsettled.
WildlifeScience Daily

Arctic seabirds are less heat tolerant, more vulnerable to climate change

The Arctic is warming at approximately twice the global rate. A new study led by researchers from McGill University finds that cold-adapted Arctic species, like the thick-billed murre, are especially vulnerable to heat stress caused by climate change. "We discovered that murres have the lowest cooling efficiency ever reported in...
Environmentecowatch.com

6 Things to Know About Climate Change and Heat Waves

It's hard not to think about how hot it's been — even if you live somewhere that has escaped the heat in the past few weeks. When British Columbia clocks temperatures of 121° F, it gets the world's attention. As it should. Here are six reasons why we need to...
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: The craft brewery using algae to cut emissions

Fermenting beer produces carbon dioxide (CO2), which is usually released into the atmosphere. So a craft brewery in Sydney, Young Henrys, has partnered with climate change scientists and developed a way to use microalgae to capture that CO2, and turn it into oxygen. The brewers estimate their algae releases as...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

America's leadership on climate change will define its global standing

As I celebrated this Fourth of July, I was grateful — grateful to spend time with my grandchildren, grateful to be moving on from an unprecedented year and a half of the pandemic, and grateful for normalcy. At the same time, our “new normal” will forever be changed. This year, more than any other time in recent history, showed us how vulnerable we are as a world to previously unknown threats.

