Albertsons, Whole Foods Among 1st Solstice Award Winners

Blue Apron has set specific sustainability goals, announcing that it aims to use 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging for its meal kit boxes by the end of 2025. “With these new goals, we are building on our history of sustainability through food waste reduction, packaging improvements, and ingredient standards,” said Linda Findley Kozlowski, Blue Apron’s president and CEO. “We estimate that our meal kit packaging is currently 85% recyclable by weight, and we are the first major meal kit company in the United States to use only drain safe frozen gel packs in all of our boxes. While we’ve made significant progress, we recognize that our next big opportunity is further improvements in packaging across our business.”