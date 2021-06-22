Cancel
Albertsons, Whole Foods Among 1st Solstice Award Winners

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbertsons/Safeway, Whole Foods Market, convenience store chain 7-Eleven and a Carrefour operator are among the honorees of the inaugural Solstice Awards program, designed by Honeywell to recognize companies around the world that are visibly demonstrating their commitment to sustainable air conditioning and refrigeration by adopting refrigerants based on the company’s proprietary Solstice technology to maximize efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint.

