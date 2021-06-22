Albertsons, Whole Foods Among 1st Solstice Award Winners
Albertsons/Safeway, Whole Foods Market, convenience store chain 7-Eleven and a Carrefour operator are among the honorees of the inaugural Solstice Awards program, designed by Honeywell to recognize companies around the world that are visibly demonstrating their commitment to sustainable air conditioning and refrigeration by adopting refrigerants based on the company’s proprietary Solstice technology to maximize efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint.progressivegrocer.com