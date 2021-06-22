Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allentown, PA

Historic District Guidelines Meeting

Posted by 
Allentown, Pennsylvania
Allentown, Pennsylvania
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0yEq_0ac3TbHv00

Revisions to historic district guidelines proposed by the City of Allentown Bureau of Planning and Zoning are the subject of a virtual public meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

Representatives of the Bureau and consultant Easton Architects from New York City will be introducing the city’s ongoing project to update the Guidelines for the Preservation of Historic Districts.

The purpose of this first public meeting is to discuss the project goals, initiate open conversation, and gather input from members of the public about topics that should be included or expanded in the Guidelines. A focus for discussion will be how the Guidelines can serve as a user-friendly tool to promote historic preservation in the city.

The June 29 meeting is the first public step in the process. There will be a future public meeting about the Draft Guidelines and chances to review and comment on a complete Public Review Draft of the updated Guidelines.

City Council has designated three historic districts in Allentown. Old Allentown was the first designated in 1978 to be followed by the Old Fairgrounds and West Park districts.

The historic district ordinance does not require the restoration of homes to their original appearance, although many owners have chosen to do so. Rather, the ordinance requires that any exterior changes made to properties within the districts that can be seen from the public right-of-way be done in a manner that is in keeping with the architectural and historic character of the building and the district.

The Phase I Summary Report is available at Allentown Historic Districts Design Guideline Revision-Public Meeting Documents

To participate in the virtual meeting by computer or mobile app, use the following link: HD Design Guideline Revision Public Meeting.

To participate by phone call: 1-717-740-2323

Phone Conference ID: 879 983 023#

--30--

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown, Pennsylvania

32
Followers
90
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Allentown (Pennsylvania German: Allenschteddel, Allenschtadt, or Ellsdaun) is a city in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. It is Pennsylvania's third-most-populous city and the 233rd-largest city in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the city had a total population of 118,032. As of 2019, it is the fastest growing major city in Pennsylvania with an estimated 121,442 residents.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic District#The Districts#Virtual Meeting#New York City#Bureau#City Council#The Phase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

36 states, DC sue Google, alleging antitrust violations in app store

The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy