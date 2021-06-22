Historic District Guidelines Meeting

Revisions to historic district guidelines proposed by the City of Allentown Bureau of Planning and Zoning are the subject of a virtual public meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

Representatives of the Bureau and consultant Easton Architects from New York City will be introducing the city’s ongoing project to update the Guidelines for the Preservation of Historic Districts.

The purpose of this first public meeting is to discuss the project goals, initiate open conversation, and gather input from members of the public about topics that should be included or expanded in the Guidelines. A focus for discussion will be how the Guidelines can serve as a user-friendly tool to promote historic preservation in the city.

The June 29 meeting is the first public step in the process. There will be a future public meeting about the Draft Guidelines and chances to review and comment on a complete Public Review Draft of the updated Guidelines.

City Council has designated three historic districts in Allentown. Old Allentown was the first designated in 1978 to be followed by the Old Fairgrounds and West Park districts.

The historic district ordinance does not require the restoration of homes to their original appearance, although many owners have chosen to do so. Rather, the ordinance requires that any exterior changes made to properties within the districts that can be seen from the public right-of-way be done in a manner that is in keeping with the architectural and historic character of the building and the district.

The Phase I Summary Report is available at Allentown Historic Districts Design Guideline Revision-Public Meeting Documents

To participate in the virtual meeting by computer or mobile app, use the following link: HD Design Guideline Revision Public Meeting.

To participate by phone call: 1-717-740-2323

Phone Conference ID: 879 983 023#

--30--