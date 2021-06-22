Cancel
Patenting a fiber optic monitoring system for 5G light-powered networks

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), together with the Universidad Politécnica de Valencia (UPV), has patented a multicore fibre optic monitoring system for future use in 5G networks. This system will optimise energy consumption, preserving data transmission capacity. The system, developed by the UC3M's Photonic Displays and Applications research...

www.eurekalert.org
